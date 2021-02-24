|
Vivint Smart Home Achieves Record 343K New Subscribers, Powering 9% Full Year Revenue Growth and Improving Cash Provided by Operating Activities by $448M
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“We met or exceeded all of our financial goals in a year marked by profound and unprecedented challenges, a testament to the favorable positioning of our end-to-end smart home platform and robust service offering heading into the pandemic,” said Todd Pedersen, CEO of Vivint. “As we turn our attention forward, we will continue the process of driving better consumer awareness of the Vivint brand on a national scale. Beyond this, now is also the right time to continue pushing new boundaries in delivering a transformative smart home experience to every home. Our vision is to extend our reach well beyond where it is today, by delivering additional services to the home—bridging even further to a truly autonomous home experience.”
$29.0 million from an increase of approximately 9% in Total Subscribers; and
$1.5 million in sales from certain pilot initiatives.
These were partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million from a change in AMRU.
The Company added 58,554 New Subscribers for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 28% compared to 45,861 New Subscribers during the same period in 2019. Results by sales channel were as follows:
Direct to Home added 14,590 New Subscribers for the quarter, an increase of approximately 49% compared to the same period in 2019, driven by an extension of the Summer sales season; and
National Inside Sales added 43,964 New Subscribers for the quarter, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2019.
Recurring and other revenue increased $104.7 million, or 9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily a result of:
$92.1 million from an increase of approximately 9% in Total Subscribers;
$9.1 million adjustment to reduce recurring and other revenue during the year ended December 31, 2019 related to a change in accounting estimate for RIC receivables associated primarily with subscribers originated in 2017 and 2018;
$4.7 million in sales from certain pilot initiatives; and
$2.4 million from a change in AMRU.
These were partially offset by decreases of:
$2.8 million resulting from the spin-off of our wireless internet business in July 2019; and
$0.7 million negative effect from currency translation when computed on a constant foreign currency basis.
The Company added 343,434 New Subscribers for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 9% compared to 316,403 New Subscribers during the same period in 2019. Results by sales channel were as follows:
Direct to Home added 176,790 New Subscribers for the year, a decrease of 1.8% compared to 2019, driven by sales restrictions related to COVID-19, the reduction of retail installment contracts and the elimination of direct sales in Canada; and
National Inside Sales added 166,644 New Subscribers for the year, an increase of approximately 22% compared to 2019.
a) This earnings release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. (GAAP). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants contained in the agreements governing the Company’s notes, and the credit agreements governing the Company’s revolving credit facility and term loan. See the Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this earnings release for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
$6.9 million in equipment costs from lower excess and obsolete inventory, along with lower equipment pricing and usage; and
$2.8 million in personnel and related support costs, due primarily to lower staffing levels and related travel as a result of COVID-19.
These were partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million in third-party contracted services.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by $16.7 million, or 5%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease included a $20.1 million increase in stock-based compensation primarily associated with grants of equity awards in 2020 and the vesting of rollover equity awards. Excluding stock-based compensation, operating expenses decreased by $36.8 million, or 10%, primarily due to decreases of:
$29.6 million in personnel and related support costs, due primarily to lower staffing levels and related travel as a result of COVID-19;
$10.1 million in equipment costs from lower excess and obsolete inventory, along with lower equipment pricing and usage;
$5.5 million in costs associated with our former wireless internet business which was spun out in July 2019; and
$2.8 million in costs associated with our sales pilot initiatives.
These were partially offset by increases of:
$6.3 million in third-party contracted servicing;
$2.4 million in subcontractor monitoring costs; and
$0.8 million in facility and housing costs.
Net Service Cost per Subscriber was $10.50 for the year ended December 31, 2020, which contributed to a net service margin of 79%, as compared to $13.73 and a net service margin of 74% for the same period in 2019.
Selling expenses, excluding capitalized contract costs, increased by $60.4 million, or 139%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase included a $43.8 million increase in stock-based compensation primarily associated with grants of equity awards in 2020 and the vesting of rollover equity awards. Excluding stock-based compensation, selling expenses increased by $16.6 million, or 38%, primarily due to increases of:
$12.8 million in marketing costs associated with branding and lead generation costs; and
$4.0 million in personnel and related support costs.
These were partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in costs associated with our sale pilot initiatives.
Selling expenses, excluding capitalized contract costs, increased $109.2 million, or 56%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase included a $101.4 million increase in stock-based compensation primarily associated with grants of equity awards in 2020 and the vesting of rollover equity awards. Excluding stock-based compensation, selling expenses increased by $7.8 million, or 4%, primarily due to increases of:
$12.5 million in marketing costs associated with branding and lead generation costs;
$3.6 million in information technology costs; and
$2.2 million in personnel and related support costs.
These were partially offset by decreases of:
$8.6 million in costs associated with sales pilot initiatives; and
$1.8 million in facility and housing costs.
The Company’s Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber were $139 for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $1,018 for the same period in 2019. The average proceeds collected at point of sale during the last twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased to $1,998 per New Subscriber as compared to $1,115 for the same period in 2019.
General and administrative expenses increased by $35.9 million, or 71%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase included a $24.4 million increase in stock-based compensation expense primarily associated with grants of equity awards in 2020 and the vesting of rollover equity awards. Excluding stock-based compensation, general and administrative expenses increased by $11.5 million, or 23%, primarily due to increases of:
$14.2 million in the loss contingency accrual; and
$1.0 million in marketing costs.
These were offset by decreases of:
$2.9 million in bad debt expenses; and
$2.1 million in personnel and related support costs, due primarily to the organizational restructuring in March 2020 and lower benefits and travel costs related to COVID-19.
General and administrative expenses increased by $74.9 million, or 39%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase included a $73.8 million increase in stock-based compensation expense primarily associated with grants of equity awards in 2020 and vesting of rollover equity awards. Excluding stock-based compensation, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million, or 1%, primarily due to increases of:
$24.4 million in the loss contingency accrual; and
$2.4 million in legal and finance contracted service costs.
These were offset by decreases of:
$14.8 million in personnel and related support costs, due primarily to the organizational restructuring in March 2020 and lower benefits and travel costs related to COVID-19;
$5.3 million in costs associated with our former wireless internet business which was spun out in July 2019;
$3.8 million in bad debt expenses; and
$1.6 million in research and development costs.
Net loss increased by $88.3 million to $484.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $395.9 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was up by $167.4 million to $588.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $421.4 million for the same period in 2019.
Covenant Adjusted EBITDA was $805.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA of $643.2 million for the same period in 2019.
The Company received $120.8 million of proceeds from the exercise of approximately 10.5 million warrants during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Approximately 1.80 to 1.85 million total subscribers,
Full year revenue between $1.38 and $1.42 billion dollars, and
Full year adjusted EBITDA between $640 and $655 million dollars.”
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including Net Loss and adjustments that could be made for impairment charges, restructuring charges and the timing and magnitude of other amounts included in the reconciliation. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3352346. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information, as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.
A financial results presentation and online access to join the webcast will be available immediately before the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx following the completion of the webcast and conference call.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, as filed on May 11, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, as filed on August 6, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements:
the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic;
actions governments, the company’s counterparties, and the company’s customers or potential customers take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on the global economies and economic activity;
the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides;
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our liquidity and capital resources, including the impact of the pandemic on our customers and timing of payments, the sufficiency of credit facilities, and the company’s compliance with lender covenants;
the ineffectiveness of steps we take to reduce operating costs;
risks of the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process;
the highly competitive nature of the smart home and security industry and product introductions and promotional activity by our competitors;
litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity;
the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional, and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability;
adverse publicity and product liability claims;
increases and/or decreases in utility and other energy costs, increased costs related to utility or governmental requirements;
cost increases or shortages in smart home and security technology products or components;
the introduction of unsuccessful new Smart Home Services;
privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data;
the impact to our business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience of the Vivint Flex Pay plan; and
risks related to our exposure to variable rates of interest with respect to its revolving credit facility and term loan facility.
In addition, the origination and retention of new subscribers will depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, market availability, subscriber interest, the availability of suitable components, the negotiation of acceptable contract terms with subscribers, local permitting, licensing and regulatory compliance, and our ability to manage anticipated expansion and to hire, train and retain personnel, the financial viability of subscribers and general economic conditions.
The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Recurring and other revenue
$
332,536
$
307,835
$
1,260,730
$
1,155,981
Operating expenses
95,218
94,437
352,585
369,285
Selling expenses
103,871
43,494
302,547
193,359
General and administrative expenses
86,432
50,597
267,130
192,182
Depreciation and amortization
147,442
140,179
570,831
543,440
Restructuring expenses
—
—
20,941
—
432,963
328,707
1,514,034
1,298,266
$
(100,427
)
$
(20,872
)
$
(253,304
)
$
(142,285
)
Interest expense
50,380
65,216
221,175
260,014
Interest income
(421
)
—
(708
)
(23
)
Other (income) loss, net
(277
)
461
9,104
(7,665
)
49,682
65,677
229,571
252,326
(150,109
)
(86,549
)
(482,875
)
(394,611
)
Income tax expense
1,041
1,917
1,365
1,313
$
(151,150
)
$
(88,466
)
$
(484,240
)
$
(395,924
)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
313,799
$
4,549
Accounts and notes receivable, net
65,572
64,216
Inventories
47,299
64,622
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,338
18,063
Total current assets
441,008
151,450
Property, plant and equipment, net
52,379
61,088
Capitalized contract costs, net
1,318,498
1,215,249
Deferred financing costs, net
1,667
1,123
Intangible assets, net
111,474
177,811
Goodwill
837,077
836,540
Operating lease right-of-use assets
52,880
65,320
Long-term notes receivables and other assets, net
62,510
95,827
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
81,364
$
86,554
Accrued payroll and commissions
87,943
72,642
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
239,755
139,389
Deferred revenue
323,494
234,612
Current portion of notes payable, net
9,500
461,420
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
12,135
11,640
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
3,356
7,708
Total current liabilities
757,547
1,013,965
Notes payable, net
2,372,235
2,471,659
Notes payable, net – related party
443,865
103,634
Revolving line of credit
—
245,000
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
2,460
5,474
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
618,401
405,786
Operating lease liabilities
49,692
63,477
Other long-term obligations
119,374
80,540
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,265
2,231
4,391,766
Total stockholders’ deficit
(1,487,346
)
(1,787,358
)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
$
6,624
$
(98,842
)
$
226,664
$
(221,592
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,959
)
(3,147
)
(11,663
)
(5,612
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
14,382
103,616
94,112
218,914
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
70
44
137
66
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18,117
1,671
309,250
(8,224
)
Beginning of period
295,682
2,878
4,549
12,773
End of period
$
313,799
$
4,549
$
313,799
$
4,549
Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP and is subject to important limitations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures as used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts used by other companies.
Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. In addition, targets based on Adjusted EBITDA are among the measures we use to evaluate our management’s performance for purposes of determining their compensation under our incentive plans.
Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
We believe that the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants contained in the agreements governing the Notes, the credit agreements governing the revolving credit facility and the 2025 Term Loan B. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate Covenant Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
See the following tables for quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods to Net Loss, which we believe is the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
(151.2
)
$
(107.9
)
$
(87.0
)
$
(138.1
)
$
(88.5
)
$
(484.2
)
$
(395.9
)
$
(472.6
)
Interest expense, net
49.9
51.0
54.5
65.1
65.2
220.5
260.0
245.2
Income tax expense (benefit), net
1.1
0.2
0.9
(0.8
)
1.9
1.4
1.3
(1.6
)
Depreciation
4.4
4.9
5.2
5.7
6.2
20.2
25.7
25.0
Amortization (i)
142.9
139.1
135.0
133.6
134.0
550.6
517.7
489.0
Stock-based compensation (ii)
77.9
57.8
46.8
17.0
0.8
199.5
3.8
2.2
MDR fee (iii)
8.7
7.7
6.0
5.2
5.0
27.6
16.5
8.7
Loss contingency (iv)
13.2
10.0
—
—
—
23.2
—
—
Restructuring expenses (v)
—
—
—
20.9
—
20.9
—
—
Other (income) expense, net (vi)
(0.2
)
(8.3
)
(8.7
)
26.3
0.5
9.1
(7.7
)
(17.7
)
146.7
$
154.5
$
152.7
$
134.9
$
125.1
$
588.8
$
421.4
$
278.2
(i)
Excludes loan amortization costs that are included in interest expense.
(ii)
Reflects non-cash compensation costs related to employee and director stock incentive plans.
(iii)
Costs related to financing fees incurred under the Vivint Flex Pay program.
(iv)
Reflects an increase to the loss contingency accrual relating to regulatory matters.
(v)
Employee severance and termination benefits expenses associated with restructuring plans.
(vi)
Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include adjustment to eliminate $16.9 million from expenses included in debt modification and extinguishment.
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
(484.2
)
$
(421.6
)
$
(416.0
)
$
(444.9
)
$
(395.9
)
$
(472.6
)
Interest expense, net
220.5
235.7
250.0
261.3
259.9
244.8
Other expense (income), net
9.1
9.8
12.4
20.9
(7.6
)
33.0
Gain on sale of spectrum (i)
—
—
—
—
—
(50.4
)
Income tax expense (benefit), net
1.4
2.2
2.3
0.8
1.3
(1.6
)
Restructuring expenses (ii)
20.9
20.9
20.9
20.9
—
4.6
Depreciation and amortization (iii)
89.6
94.3
98.3
103.1
106.2
115.9
Amortization of capitalized contract costs
481.2
469.3
458.8
448.4
437.2
398.2
Non-capitalized contract costs (iv)
268.5
256.8
259.3
277.6
273.9
276.4
Non-cash compensation (v)
199.5
122.5
65.9
20.0
3.8
2.3
Other Adjustments (vi)
86.5
72.2
62.9
65.0
53.2
64.3
Adjustment for change in accounting principle (Topic 606) (vii)
(87.7
)
(90.5
)
(86.1
)
(89.6
)
(88.8
)
(77.2
)
805.3
$
771.6
$
728.7
$
683.5
$
643.2
$
537.7
(i)
Gain on sale of spectrum intangible assets during the year ended December 31, 2018.
(ii)
Employee severance and termination benefits expenses associated with restructuring plans.
(iii)
Excludes loan amortization costs that are included in interest expense.
(iv)
Reflects subscriber acquisition costs that are expensed as incurred because they are not directly related to the acquisition of specific subscribers. Certain other industry participants purchase subscribers through subscriber contract purchases, and as a result, may capitalize the full cost to purchase these subscriber contracts, as compared to our organic generation of new subscribers, which requires us to expense a portion of our subscriber acquisition costs under GAAP.
(v)
Reflects non-cash compensation costs related to employee and director stock option plans.
(vi)
Other Adjustments includes certain items such as product development costs, Blackstone monitoring fee, loss contingencies, certain legal and professional fees, expenses associated with retention bonuses, relocation and severance payments, and certain other adjustments.
(vii)
Adjustments to eliminate the impact of the Company’s adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
