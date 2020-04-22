|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:40 | 22.04.2020
VOC Energy Trust Announces the Filing of Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K in March 2020
VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: VOC) on March 13, 2020 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:
VOC Energy Trust
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer