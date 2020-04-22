ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:40 | 22.04.2020
VOC Energy Trust Announces the Filing of Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K in March 2020

VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: VOC) on March 13, 2020 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:

VOC Energy Trust
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee
Mike Ulrich
(512) 236-6599
601 Travis Street, Floor 16, Houston, TX 77002
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422006005/en/

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
