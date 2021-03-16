|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:39 | 16.03.2021
VOC Energy Trust Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K
VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE Symbol — VOC) on March 16, 2021 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:
VOC Energy Trust
