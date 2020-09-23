|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:30 | 23.09.2020
Volunteers of America Texas Has Been Selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 Finalist and Needs Your Votes!
Volunteers of America Texas needs your help by voting to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve the community we serve. Starting September 23 at 12:00am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can click here to vote for our cause.
VOA Texas has nominated our drug treatment for pregnant and parenting women in our San Antonio location. Funding would allow us to build a playground structure for the kids, support our dad’s program, and fund emergency expenses facing our clients, which we call Barrier Busters that can derail recovery.
“Having an outlet for the children who reside with their parents onsite will allow the families to strengthen their bonds through play. We are thankful to State Farm for the opportunity to continue helping vulnerable families in the San Antonio region,” said Ramon Gonzales, Residential Treatment Director.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer