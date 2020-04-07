21:54 | 07.04.2020

Voya Foundation Announces Distance Learning Funding for COVID-19 Relief

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today a collaboration with Voya Foundation — Voya’s charitable giving arm — and the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) that reinforces our commitment to K-12 education. Through the collaboration, multiple $5,000 grants will be given to science and technology museums across the country. Funding will be utilized by each recipient to develop distance learning programming via videos and lesson plans, with the ultimate goal of maintaining Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning as our children and educators adapt to a new normal. Content produced by the museums will be publicly available, and in line with each state’s education standards, making the lessons usable by families nationwide, as well as classroom educators seeking to engage students remotely. With one of the largest sources of revenue at these museums often being admissions, the funding will also serve as a resource for museums to continue to pay their education staff as state health standards mandate museum closures. “We know the important role these museums play in our communities because of the success of Voya STEM Futures, one of our signature programs,” said Angela Harrell, SVP, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer and President, Voya Foundation. “We’re proud to work again with ASTC for this rapid response method to keep our children learning during this unprecedented time.” “The ASTC community is grateful for the support from Voya in enabling science and technology centers and museums to continue to serve their mission by pivoting to online engagement,” said Cristin Dorgelo, President and CEO of ASTC. “Especially when museums across the country are challenged by closures, new financial resources are a lifeline for their work.” Founded in 1973, ASTC is a network of nearly 700 science and technology centers and museums, and allied organizations, engaging more than 110 million people annually across North America and in almost 50 countries. ASTC works towards a vision of increased understanding of — and engagement with — science and technology among all people. Voya and ASTC launched Voya STEM Futures in 2017, and Voya has programming, employee engagement activities and executive board seats at member-museums in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York/New Jersey.

About Voya Foundation

Voya Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in communities where Voya Financial operates and its employees and customers live. Voya Foundation provides grants and establishes signature partnerships in the areas of financial literacy and children’s education and fosters employee engagement to deepen our positive impact on the community. For more information, visit www.VoyaFoundation.com

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $603 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya. VOYA-IR

