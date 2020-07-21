|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.07.2020
VSE Aviation Announces Distribution Agreement with Honeywell Aerospace
VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced that its VSE Aviation subsidiary has entered into an exclusive, two-year distribution agreement with Honeywell Aerospace. Under the terms of the agreement, VSE will be the exclusive distributor of Honeywell’s LASEREF IV Inertial Reference System, in addition to its next-generation JetWave satellite communications hardware in both the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. VSE expects to sell system units under both programs beginning in the third quarter 2020.
The Honeywell Aerospace LASEREF IV inertial reference system is a navigation device supporting key business and general aviation platforms. LASEREF IV is an all-digital ring laser gyro-based inertial reference system providing ARINC 429 and aircraft standard communication outputs. The LASEREF IV uses the industry standard GG1320 digital gyro across a wide range of aircraft platforms for Bombardier, Hawker, Dassault, Cessna and Gulfstream.
Honeywell’s JetWave Satellite Communications terminals provide in-flight Ka-band global broadband service. Operating on the Inmarsat Global Express network, the JetWave system is designed to provide seamless, broadband-class data connectivity worldwide. The hardware and network are optimized for mobility, providing an outstanding passenger connectivity experience. As a distributor of JetWave equipment, VSE Aviation supplies Boeing and Airbus business jets in the Americas and Asia Pacific with antennas, antenna controllers, modems and router components hardware.
“VSE has served as a trusted supplier of Honeywell systems and components for more than 20 years,” stated John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “This agreement represents a continuation of our long-term partnership, one that ensures that our customers have access to the leading inertial reference systems and in-flight connectivity technology available in the market. We are pleased to support the distribution of these innovative technologies to our global business and general aviation customers.”
