|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 04.03.2021
VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC, “VSE”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.
Aviation segment revenue, excluding the previously divested Prime Turbines and CT Aerospace assets, declined 26.2% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter 2020, as lower revenue passenger miles at major airline customers resulted in reduced commercial MRO activity. During the fourth quarter, Aviation segment revenue increased 6.5% when compared to the third quarter 2020, supported by a combination of market share gains within the parts distribution business, together with increased demand for parts and services from business and general aviation (B&GA) customers. Federal and Defense segment revenue declined 28.8% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter 2020, primarily due to the completion of a DoD program during the first quarter 2020. Fleet segment revenue increased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter 2020, as growth in commercial fleet and e-commerce fulfillment offset a slight decline in U.S. Postal Service-related revenue.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported total revenue of $661.7 million, versus $752.6 million in 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $29.1 million or $2.63 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $40.2 million or $3.64 per adjusted diluted share in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $75.2 million in 2020, versus $90.9 million for the same period in 2019. The Company generated $31.3 million of free cash flow in 2020, versus $8.4 million in 2019.
“During the fourth quarter, our Aviation segment reported a second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, driven by a combination of continued share gains and improved demand within the domestic narrow-body aircraft and B&GA markets,” continued Cuomo. “Within our Fleet segment, increased e-commerce fulfillment orders and strong demand from ‘last-mile’ commercial truck fleets contributed to improved year-over-year revenue growth. Although Federal and Defense segment revenue declined on a year-over-year basis, segment Adjusted EBITDA improved due to a more favorable contract mix.”
“This week, in an all-cash transaction, we acquired HAECO Special Services, a leading provider of fully integrated MRO support solutions for military and government aircraft. This transaction is immediately accretive, and positions us to capitalize on higher-margin technical service opportunities within our Federal and Defense Services segment,” continued Cuomo. “We continue to evaluate similar bolt-on acquisitions that accelerate new customer or capability expansion across each of our operating segments.”
“During 2021, we intend to move forward with the next phase of our business transformation plan. This year, our focus turns toward expanding our product and service offerings, continuing to capture share gains within underserved markets, executing inorganic growth opportunities, and accelerating our cultural transformation for our customers and employees,” concluded Cuomo.
“Given the net proceeds from our recently completed follow-on equity offering and the existing availability under our credit facilities, VSE is well-capitalized to support growth in 2021,” stated Stephen Griffin, CFO of VSE Corporation. “This year, our primary capital allocation priorities include working capital investments associated with new distribution agreement wins and investments in additional bolt-on acquisitions. While we expect to allocate operating cash flow toward discretionary growth investments during the first half of 2021, debt reduction remains a key priority, consistent with our disciplined approach to long-term balance sheet management.”
Aviation segment revenue, less contributions from divested Prime Turbines and CT Aerospace businesses, decreased 26.2% year-over-year to $38.6 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The year-over-year revenue decline was attributable to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial air traffic, resulting in lower customer demand. On a sequential basis, Aviation segment revenue increased 6.5%, when compared to the third quarter 2020. The Aviation segment recorded an operating loss of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter, versus operating income of $3.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020.
Fleet segment revenue increased 0.7% year-over-year to $54.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020. Revenues from commercial customers increased approximately $5.8 million or 82.5%, driven by growth in commercial fleet demand and the e-commerce fulfillment business. Operating income declined 17.2% year-over-year to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020 due to a less favorable sales mix in the period and investment in the business to support continued commercial growth. VSE Fleet segment Adjusted EBITDA declined 16.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to $8.5 million.
Federal and Defense segment revenue declined 28.8% year-over-year to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020, primarily due to the expiration of DoD contracts during the first and third quarters of 2020. Operating income increased 52.0% year-over-year to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.4% year-over-year to $8.5 million in the period, due to a more favorable contract mix.
Federal and Defense segment fourth quarter bookings increased 97.4% year-over-year to $75 million. Funded backlog declined 14.1% year-over-year to $183 million. The decline in funded backlog was attributable to the expiration of contracts in the first and third quarters of 2020. The Company continues to focus on revitalizing this business with an emphasis on higher margin growth based on increased technical competencies.
On January 29, 2021, the company priced a previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock that resulted in approximately $52 million net proceeds to the company. VSE expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing strategic acquisitions, working capital requirements for new program launches, and repaying outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789
To listen to a replay of the teleconference through March 19, 2021:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Revenues
$
150,021
$
195,271
(23.2)
%
$
661,659
$
752,627
(12.1)
%
Operating income
$
11,914
$
14,813
(19.6)
%
$
13,923
$
60,257
(76.9)
%
Net income (loss)
$
6,013
$
9,996
(39.8)
%
$
(5,171)
$
37,024
(114.0)
%
EPS (Diluted)
$
0.54
$
0.90
(40.0)
%
$
(0.47)
$
3.35
(114.0)
%
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Revenues:
Aviation
$
38,551
$
60,993
(36.8)
%
$
165,070
$
224,546
(26.5)
%
Fleet
54,025
53,642
0.7
%
242,170
214,520
12.9
%
Federal and Defense
57,445
80,636
(28.8)
%
254,419
313,561
(18.9)
%
Total revenues
$
150,021
$
195,271
(23.2)
%
$
661,659
$
752,627
(12.1)
%
Operating Income (Loss):
Aviation
$
(833)
$
3,081
(127.0)
%
$
(35,513)
$
17,901
(298.4)
%
Fleet
6,150
7,431
(17.2)
%
26,659
29,819
(10.6)
%
Federal and Defense
7,868
5,176
52.0
%
26,309
18,144
45.0
%
Corporate/unallocated expenses
(1,271)
(875)
45.3
%
(3,532)
(5,607)
(37.0)
%
Operating Income
$
11,914
$
14,813
(19.6)
%
$
13,923
$
60,257
(76.9)
%
The Company reported total capital expenditures in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 of $1.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively.
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Income (Loss)
$
6,013
$
9,996
(39.8)
%
$
(5,171)
$
37,024
(114.0)
%
Adjustments to Net
Acquisition and CEO
—
259
(100.0)
%
—
2,403
(100.0)
%
Executive transition costs
1,026
—
—
%
1,026
—
—
%
German facility closure costs
1,132
—
—
%
1,132
—
—
%
Earn-out adjustment (1)
(2,447)
1,900
(228.8)
%
(5,541)
1,900
(391.6)
%
Loss on sale of a
—
—
—
%
8,214
—
—
%
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
%
(1,108)
—
—
%
Severance
—
—
—
%
739
—
—
%
Goodwill and intangible impairment
—
—
—
%
33,734
—
—
%
5,724
12,155
(52.9)
%
33,025
41,327
(20.1)
%
Tax impact of adjusted items
70
(620)
(111.3)
%
(3,973)
(1,153)
244.6
%
Adjusted Net Income
$
5,794
$
11,535
(49.8)
%
$
29,052
$
40,174
(27.7)
%
Weighted Average
11,141
11,071
0.6
%
11,034
11,045
(0.1)
%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)
$
0.52
$
1.04
(50.0)
%
$
2.63
$
3.64
(27.7)
%
(1) includes impact of a Section 338(h)(10) election on corporate expenses
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Income (Loss)
$
6,013
$
9,996
(39.8)
%
$
(5,171)
$
37,024
(114.0)
%
Interest Expense
3,408
3,568
(4.5)
%
13,496
13,830
(2.4)
%
Income Taxes
2,493
1,249
99.6
%
5,598
9,403
(40.5)
%
Amortization of
4,159
4,332
(4.0)
%
17,504
19,317
(9.4)
%
Depreciation and Other Amortization
1,472
1,759
(16.3)
%
5,575
6,997
(20.3)
%
EBITDA
17,545
20,904
(16.1)
%
37,002
86,571
(57.3)
%
Acquisition and CEO
—
259
(100.0)
%
—
2,403
(100.0)
%
Executive transition costs
1,026
—
—
%
1,026
—
—
%
German facility closure costs
1,132
—
—
%
1,132
—
—
%
Earn-out adjustment (1)
(2,447)
1,900
(228.8)
%
(5,541)
1,900
(391.6)
%
Loss on sale of a
—
—
—
%
8,214
—
—
%
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
%
(1,108)
—
—
%
Severance
—
—
—
%
739
—
—
%
Goodwill and intangible impairment
—
—
—
%
33,734
—
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,256
$
23,063
(25.2)
%
$
75,198
$
90,874
(17.3)
%
(1) includes impact of a Section 338(h)(10) election on corporate expenses
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(833)
$
3,081
(127.0)
%
$
(35,513)
$
17,901
(298.4)
%
Depreciation and Amortization
2,667
2,687
(0.7)
%
10,698
12,420
(13.9)
%
EBITDA
1,834
5,768
(68.2)
%
(24,815)
30,321
53.4
%
Executive transition costs
322
—
—
%
322
—
—
%
German facility closure costs
1,132
—
—
%
1,132
—
—
%
Earn-out adjustment
(1,905)
1,900
(200.3)
%
(5,000)
1,900
(363.2)
%
Loss on sale of a
—
—
—
%
8,214
—
—
%
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
%
(1,108)
—
—
%
Severance
—
—
—
%
382
—
—
%
Goodwill and intangible impairment
—
—
—
%
33,734
—
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,383
$
7,668
(82.0)
%
$
12,861
$
32,221
(60.1)
%
Operating Income
$
6,150
$
7,431
(17.2)
%
$
26,659
$
29,819
(10.6)
%
Depreciation and Amortization
2,361
2,713
(13.0)
%
9,983
10,979
(9.1)
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,511
$
10,144
(16.1)
%
$
36,642
$
40,798
(10.2)
%
Operating Income
$
7,868
$
5,176
52.0
%
$
26,309
$
18,144
45.0
%
Depreciation and Amortization
604
691
(12.6)
%
2,630
3,047
(13.7)
%
EBITDA
8,472
5,867
44.4
%
28,939
21,191
36.6
%
Severance
—
—
—
%
112
—
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,472
$
5,867
44.4
%
$
29,051
$
21,191
37.1
%
Three months ended December 31,
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
526
$
555
$
35,761
$
17,994
Capital expenditures
(1,471)
(1,941)
(4,427)
(9,630)
Free cash flow
$
(945)
$
(1,386)
$
31,334
$
8,364
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Principal amount of debt
$
253,461
$
272,800
Debt issuance costs
(2,368)
(2,789)
Cash and cash equivalents
(378)
(734)
Net debt
$
250,715
$
269,277
The non-GAAP Financial Information set forth in this document is not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) under SEC Regulation G. We consider Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS (Diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, trailing-twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow as non-GAAP financial measures and important indicators of performance and useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate our business’ ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Net Income represents Net Income adjusted for executive succession costs, 1st Choice Aerospace acquisition-related costs including any earn-out adjustments, facility closures, loss on sale of a business entity and certain assets, gain on sale of property, and related tax impact. Adjusted EPS (Diluted) is computed by dividing net income, adjusted for the discrete items as identified above and the related tax impacts, by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation and other amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (as defined above) adjusted for discrete items as identified above, and trailing-twelve months Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve (12) month period ending December 31, 2020. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.
Please refer to the Form 10-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about March 5, 2021 for more details on our fourth quarter 2020 results. Also, refer to VSE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further information and analysis of VSE’s financial condition and results of operations. VSE encourages investors and others to review the detailed reporting and disclosures contained in VSE’s public filings for additional discussion about the status of customer programs and contract awards, risks, revenue sources and funding, dependence on material customers, and management’s discussion of short- and long-term business challenges and opportunities.
