22:44 | 13.01.2020
Walmart and The Walmart Foundation announce $500,000 commitment to assist Puerto Rico with earthquake relief and recovery
In response to the devastation caused by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $500,000 in cash and in-kind support for relief and recovery.
“Our hearts go out to the people of Puerto Rico as they work to recover from the impact of the earthquakes,” said Julie Gehrki, vice president, philanthropy at Walmart. “In times like these, it’s so important to help meet the needs of our associates and our customers in the devastated area, as well as support the non-profits, first responders, local officials and government organizations that are working tirelessly to provide relief.”
In emergencies like this, the company’s priority is the safety of its associates. Walmart has more than 12,600 associates and 37 facilities in Puerto Rico, all of which are currently operational. Stores are assisting associates that have been displaced from their homes due to the damage caused by the disaster. Walmart and Sam’s Club teams are also assisting those affected by the earthquake by delivering much needed supplies to impacted communities.
Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In the last few years, for example, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave nearly $50 million in cash, water, food and other products to support victims of hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.
To learn more about how Walmart and the Walmart Foundation respond in times of disaster visit Walmart.org.
