|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:24 | 27.01.2021
Walter Susini Joins the Board of Kooling as Senior Advisor
Kooling, a technology start-up that helps leading businesses to reduce their impact on Climate Change, welcomes Walter Susini, Senior Vice President of Marketing EMEA at The Coca Cola Company, as Senior Advisor of the Board. He brings strategic marketing, branding and innovation experience to the business, gained in the largest and most successful companies worldwide.
In his current role at The Coca-Cola Company, Walter is leading an ambitious transformation of its EMEA marketing and innovation agenda and capabilities. During his 28 years career he has been working in consultancy, marketing and advertising in four continents. He led the global creative strategy, content and design function at Unilever as VP of Global Marketing, after starting his career at JW Thompson in strategic planning.
Walter also has successful experience as an entrepreneur, founding and running his own branding and innovation consultant firm with offices in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer