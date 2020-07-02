|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:58 | 02.07.2020
Warren Equity Acquires Gunnison Tree Services and New Urban Forestry
Warren Equity Partners (“Warren Equity”), a lower middle market private equity fund, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Gunnison Tree Services, LLC (“Gunnison Tree Services”, “Gunnison Tree Specialists”, or “Gunnison”) and New Urban Forestry, LLC (“NUF”) (together, the “Company”). Gunnison, based in Atlanta, GA, is a leading provider of comprehensive tree and vegetation management services to utility, government, residential, and commercial customers in the Southeastern United States. NUF, based in Athens, GA, is a leading local provider of residential and commercial tree removal, arborist, and management services. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
“We are excited to partner with Matt and the Gunnison team. Our firm has conducted in-depth research on the vegetation management industry over the last few years and identified Gunnison as a high value target due to its strong reputation for technical expertise, safety, and reliability,” said Michael Zhang, Vice President at Warren Equity. “Gunnison provides critical services to maintain aging electric infrastructure, and we believe we are well-positioned to help the Company grow both organically and through accretive acquisitions.”
Gunnison provides comprehensive tree management services, with a specialization in highly technical tree removals. After starting over 20 years ago with a used truck and trailer, Mr. Cathell has quickly grown Gunnison’s service offerings and customer base across multiple states due to its reputation for reliability and quality service. Today, Gunnison is a critical vendor for numerous utilities and government entities, including Georgia Power, SCANA Energy, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“We chose to partner with Warren Equity because of their knowledge of the utility services industry and experience in building and scaling similar types of businesses,” said Matt Cathell, CEO of Gunnison. “We are excited to bring in a partner who understands our business and who will provide valuable stewardship during our next phase of growth.”
This transaction is Warren Equity Partners’ tenth platform investment since its formation in mid-2015. In addition to Gunnison, Warren Equity has completed five other platform investments in Warren Equity Partners Fund II and its affiliates: Meridian Waste, a non-hazardous provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services; SIMCO, a provider of corrosion protection services; StormTrap, a leading designer and engineer of stormwater management systems; M&D Distributors, an aftermarket distributor and rebuilder of diesel engine parts and components; and a utility services business that provides overhead power line maintenance, substation maintenance, and storm response services for electric utilities.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer