|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 24.12.2021
Warrior Gold Closes Private Placement
Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V – WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 14, 2021, the Company has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 2,500,000 flow-through shares raising $200,000 (the “Private Placement”). The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day “hold period” pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).
The gross proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company’s properties located in Kirkland Lake area of Ontario.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior Gold’s land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp covers 19,350 ha, comprised of 378 unpatented and 29 patented claims, and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer