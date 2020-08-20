|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 20.08.2020
Warrior Gold Provides Exploration Update, Initiates Field Mapping Program and Collaboration with Western University
Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V – WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its diamond drill program at the Goodfish-Kirana project in Kirkland Lake, Ontario which commenced on June 30th, 2020. All samples have been delivered to the ALS laboratory in Timmins as of August 17th with results anticipated mid-September.
The drill program was designed to test the “A” Zone downdip and strike extension to the east and west, as results from the previous drilling campaigns indicated that the “A” Zone is open in all directions. Planned drilling for the “C” Zone was designed to better determine the orientation of the known mineralization and associated structures.
“As drilling progressed, the program was modified to test the targets at greater depths. For the first time, the Company drilled to depth targeting structures at approximately 350 m vertical depth. An oversubscribed financing and efficient drilling crew allowed for a greater number of metres (25% increase) to be drilled than originally planned,” stated Danièle Spethmann, Warrior Gold CEO, who added, “We are very pleased with the work of the diamond drilling company and our field crew in completing this drill program with incredible productivity and skill, especially during this COVID-19 time where Warrior Gold instituted additional protocols to comply with the Ontario Ministry of Health requirements.”
552
A Zone
573,606
5,338,547
-49°
024°
GK20-027
555
A Zone
573,668
5,338,521
-50°
023°
GK20-028
234
A Zone
573,594
5,338,689
-49°
022°
GK20-029
372
A Zone
573,541
5,338,617
-46°
022°
GK20-030
123
A Zone
573,542
5,338,751
-50°
026°
GK20-031
222
A Zone
573,749
5,338,635
-45°
028°
GK20-032
390
A Zone
573,780
5,338,507
-48°
030°
GK20-033
246
C Zone
573,740
5,339,189
-47°
197°
GK20-034
201
C Zone
573,659
5,339,212
-50°
184°
Warrior Gold also announces that the Company has initiated a field mapping program on the sites identified by the Company’s targeting exercise in March 2019. As part of a collaboration with Western University in London, Ontario, recently graduated junior geologists will be working in the field alongside the Company’s geologists. The Company and Western University’s Department of Earth Science are collaborating to gather data to better understand the mechanisms of gold mineralization north of the Timiskaming Unconformity. The Company expects that the research will assist in refining its exploration targeting strategies using new technologies and scientific approaches.
“We are pleased to be collaborating with Western University on our Goodfish-Kirana project and believe that the support of Dr. Banerjee and his students will contribute to a better understanding of the gold mineralization mechanisms on the property,” commented Danièle Spethmann, Warrior Gold CEO.
Dr. Neil Banerjee is an associate professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at Western University where he holds an NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Advanced Mineral Exploration. He is recognized as a leading researcher in modern and ancient hydrothermal systems, biogeochemistry, and mineral exploration, particularly in ancient greenstone belts. He has made important contributions to the exploration and development of gold projects in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Northwest Territories in Canada and worldwide. His group combines fieldwork, laboratory, experimental, and computational approaches to create value over the life of the mine cycle. His team has developed an innovative approach using cutting-edge synchrotron technology that provides a powerful tool to address industry-relevant problems using high-fidelity analytical techniques that are both rapid and cost-effective. This innovation provides trace- element analysis and mapping of minerals with ppm-detection limits, identifying the speciation of elements to improve geometallury, and determine the mineralogical make-up of geological materials, mineral processing residues, and mine wastes. By utilizing these techniques in combination, a richer, more complete characterization of these complex materials is now possible to make informed decisions.
Dr. Neil Banerjee commented, “Over the last 15 years working in the Kirkland Lake gold camp I have realized a careful, scientific approach to exploration is key to achieving the best results. My students and I are excited to partner with Warrior Gold in their exploration efforts on the highly prospective Goodfish-Kirana project.”
The Goodfish-Kirana property is roughly 11.5 km x 3 km (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.
For more information, visit WarriorGoldInc.com or watch the corporate video here.
