14:10 | 23.03.2020

Warrior Met Coal Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Stockholders

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) provided notice today of a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC. In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, employees, community and other stakeholders during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Warrior will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, April 24, 2020, in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 can attend the meeting via the Internet at www.meetingcenter.io/241230226. Participants should use the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, and do not have a control number, you must register in advance to attend the meeting by following the instructions set forth in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC. Please allow at least 10 minutes, prior to the Annual Meeting, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the live webcast. The password for the meeting is HCC2020. A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until April 24, 2021. The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal met coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (“HCC”), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, Alabama, coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium Low Volatility Free-On-Board Australia Index Price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

