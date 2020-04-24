|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 24.04.2020
Warrior Met Coal Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on May 11, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2020.
