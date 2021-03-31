|
23:28 | 31.03.2021
Warrior Met Coal Remains Committed to Employees
At Warrior Met Coal, we value and appreciate our employees’ hard work. Simply put, we are only as good as our team. Our priorities have always been keeping people employed with long-lasting careers and ensuring Warrior Met Coal remains financially stable in a particularly volatile coal market.
With our contract with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) set to expire on April 1, 2021, we have been working in good faith to reach an agreement.
We provide some of the highest paying jobs in Alabama and they contribute immensely to our state’s economy. Metallurgical coal is a vital component in steel manufacturing and is accountable for 50% of the revenue generated by the Alabama State Port Authority. We take this responsibility for our employees, neighbors and our state’s economic growth very seriously.
We have and will continue to work with the UMWA to reach a resolution. While we are disappointed that the UMWA has taken this extreme step to declare a strike while we continue to negotiate in good faith, we have continuity plans in place to continue meeting the demands of our key customers.
We respect our employees’ contributions to Warrior Met Coal and will not stop working to reach an agreement. The wellbeing of our team is always at the forefront. We remain committed to achieving a package that employees appreciate, that will protect the Company and can provide a stable future.
