Warrior Met Coal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S. based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry. Warrior reported a fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $33.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.63 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $0.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. “Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on met coal demand and pricing worldwide, we were pleased to be cash flow positive again in the fourth quarter and nearly breakeven for the year,” commented Walt Scheller, CEO of Warrior. “We are carefully managing operating costs to address the significant short-term headwinds. At the same time, we are purposefully making capital investments in our mining operations that will benefit the Company into the future. We are strongly capitalized and well-positioned to restart our growth trajectory when the global economy returns to higher steel production, met coal demand and pricing.” Warrior reported full year 2020 net loss of $35.8 million and adjusted net loss of $34.8 million, or net loss of $0.70 per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $0.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $301.7 million and adjusted net income of $288.6 million, or net income of $5.86 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $5.61 per diluted share, in 2019. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $108.3 million for the full year 2020 compared to $485.7 million in 2019.

Operating Results

The Company produced 1.8 million short tons of met coal in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.8 million short tons in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year of 2020, the Company produced 7.9 million short tons, or a decrease of 7.2% compared to 2019. Sales volume in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.2 million short tons compared to 1.7 million short tons in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales volumes for the full year 2020 were 7.4 million short tons, or a decrease of 7.0% compared to 2019. Inventory levels rose to 998 thousand short tons at the end of December 31, 2020 from the 749 thousand short tons at the end of 2019.

Additional Financial Results

Total revenues were $212.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including $206.3 million in mining revenues, which consisted of met coal sales of 2.2 million short tons at an average net selling price of $93.54 per short ton, net of demurrage and other charges. This compares to total revenues of $204.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter, global met coal markets continued to be weak in response to slow steel demand and other macroeconomic issues in the global economy. The average net selling price of the Company’s met coal declined from $119.67 per short ton in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $93.54 per short ton in the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite a pullback in met coal prices, the Company sold its met coal in the fourth quarter of 2020 at 102% of the quarterly Australian premium low-volatility hard coking coal (“HCC”) Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index (the “Platts Index”) price. Cost of sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $191.5 million compared to $142.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash cost of sales (including mining, transportation and royalty costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $190.4 million, or 92.3% of mining revenues, compared to $141.9 million, or 71.7% of mining revenues in the same period of 2019. Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) per short ton increased slightly to $86.37 in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $85.74 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The full year 2020 cash cost of sales per short ton was $83.74, which represented our lowest annual cash cost per short ton since going public. This reflects our low and variable cost structure and a focus on cost control during periods of depressed met coal prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $7.8 million, or 3.7% of total revenues. Depreciation and depletion costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $39.3 million, or 18.5% of total revenues. Warrior incurred net interest expense of $8.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Income tax benefit was $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to a loss before income taxes of $44.5 million and additional marginal gas well credits.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

The Company generated positive cash flows from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $30.5 million, despite a low met coal pricing environment, compared to $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures and mine development costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $29.3 million, resulting in positive free cash flow of $1.2 million. Cash flows used in financing activities for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $5.9 million, primarily due to payments of capital lease obligations of $3.3 million, and the payment of dividends of $2.6 million. The Company generated $112.6 million of cash flows from operating activities for the full year 2020 compared to $532.8 million in 2019. Capital expenditures and mine development costs for the full year 2020 were $114.6 million. Cash flows provided by financing activities for the full year 2020 were $14.1 million, primarily due to a net $40.0 million of borrowings under the ABL Facility. This was offset by payments of dividends of $10.4 million and payments on capital lease obligations of $14.2 million. Net working capital, excluding cash, for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $20.0 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting a decrease in inventory due to higher sales volume. Net working capital, excluding cash, for the full year 2020 decreased by $19.0 million from the prior year, primarily reflecting lower accounts receivable, the collection of an income tax refund partially offset by an increase in inventories and prepaid expenses and other receivables. The Company’s total liquidity as of December 31, 2020 was $243.5 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $211.9 million and available liquidity under its ABL Facility of $31.6 million, net of borrowings of $40.0 million and outstanding letters of credit of $9.4 million.

Capital Allocation

On February 18, 2021, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, totaling approximately $2.6 million, which will be paid on March 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Company Outlook

Due to ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese ban on Australian coal and other potentially disruptive factors, Warrior will not be providing full year 2021 guidance at this time. We expect to return to providing guidance once there is further clarity on these issues. We continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and these other potentially disruptive factors on our business, although we believe that it is premature to speculate on when the economies of the countries in which our customers are located will reopen on a sustained basis and lead to a return of normalized demand for met coal. We continue to appropriately adjust our operational needs, including managing expenses, capital expenditures, working capital, cash flows and liquidity. We have delayed the development of the Blue Creek project until at least the summer of 2021. This decision was not based on changes in the perceived value of the project, but rather on our short-term focus of preserving cash and liquidity. Our Stock Repurchase Program also remains temporarily suspended.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insights into the performance of the Company, and they reflect how management analyzes Company performance and compares that performance against other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other entities. The definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial tables section of this release.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal met coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues: Sales $ 206,261 $ 198,048 $ 761,871 $ 1,235,998 Other revenues 5,992 6,853 20,867 32,311 Total revenues 212,253 204,901 782,738 1,268,309 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 191,509 142,707 625,170 720,745 Cost of other revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 11,469 6,481 33,736 29,828 Depreciation and depletion 39,279 23,678 118,092 97,330 Selling, general and administrative 7,774 7,964 32,879 37,014 Total costs and expenses 250,031 180,830 809,877 884,917 Operating (loss) income (37,778 ) 24,071 (27,139 ) 383,392 Interest expense, net (8,463 ) (6,542 ) (32,310 ) (29,335 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (9,756 ) Other income 1,722 — 3,544 22,815 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (44,519 ) 17,529 (55,905 ) 367,116 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,808 ) (3,222 ) (20,144 ) 65,417 Net (loss) income $ (33,711 ) $ 20,751 $ (35,761 ) $ 301,699 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share: Net (loss) income per share—basic $ (0.66 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.70 ) $ 5.87 Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.66 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.70 ) $ 5.86 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 51,190 51,051 51,168 51,363 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 51,190 51,201 51,168 51,493 Dividends per share: $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 4.61

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURESQUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA:



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,

(short tons in thousands)(1)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Tons sold 2,205 1,655 7,424 7,980 Tons produced 1,760 1,813 7,862 8,470 Gross price realization (2) 102 % 97 % 96 % 98 % Average net selling price $ 93.54 $ 119.67 $ 102.62 $ 154.89 Cash cost of sales (free on board port) per short ton (3) $ 86.37 $ 85.74 $ 83.74 $ 89.95

(1) 1 short ton is equivalent to 0.907185 metric tons.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, our gross price realization represents a volume weighted-average calculation of our daily realized price per ton based on gross sales, which excludes demurrage and other charges, as a percentage of the Platts Index.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH COST OF SALES (FREE-ON-BOARD PORT) TO COST OF SALES REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31,



For the twelve months ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Cost of sales 191,509 142,707 625,170 720,745 Asset retirement obligation accretion and valuation adjustments (596 ) (399 ) (1,702 ) (1,519 ) Stock compensation expense (477 ) (405 ) (1,789 ) (1,405 ) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port)(3) $ 190,436 $ 141,903 $ 621,679 $ 717,821

(3) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) is based on reported cost of sales and includes items such as freight, royalties, labor, fuel and other similar production and sales cost items, and may be adjusted for other items that, pursuant to GAAP, are classified in the Condensed Statements of Operations as costs other than cost of sales, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce met coal. Our cash cost of sales per short ton is calculated as cash cost of sales divided by the short tons sold. Cash cost of sales per short ton is a non-GAAP financial measure which is not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute or superior to financial measures calculated in conformity with GAAP. We believe cash cost of sales per ton is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Cash cost of sales per ton may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(CONTINUED) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income $(33,711 ) $ 20,751 $ (35,761 ) $ 301,699 Interest expense, net 8,463 6,542 32,310 29,335 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,808 ) (3,222 ) (20,144 ) 65,417 Depreciation and depletion 39,279 23,678 118,092 97,330 Asset retirement obligation accretion and valuation adjustments 433 (10,327 ) 2,631 (7,891 ) Stock compensation expense 1,968 1,602 7,602 5,820 Other non-cash accretion and valuation adjustments 4,955 5,970 6,014 7,042 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 9,756 Other income and expenses (1,429 ) — (2,468 ) (22,815 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 9,150 $ 44,994 $ 108,276 $ 485,693 Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 4.3 % 22.0 % 13.8 % 38.3 %

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before net interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and depletion, non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion and valuation adjustments, non-cash stock compensation expense, other non-cash accretion and valuation adjustments, loss on early extinguishment of debt and other income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant to a reader in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net (loss) income, (loss) income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a useful measure of our ability to incur and service debt based on ongoing operations. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income $ (33,711 ) $ 20,751 $ (35,761 ) $ 301,699 Asset retirement obligation valuation adjustments, net of tax (238 ) (9,089 ) (238 ) (9,089 ) Other non-cash valuation adjustments, net of tax 2,944 4,613 2,944 4,613 Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax — — — 9,756 Other income and expenses, net of tax (1,026 ) — (1,772 ) (18,331 ) Adjusted net (loss) income(6) $ (32,031 ) $ 16,275 $ (34,827 ) $ 288,648 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 51,190 51,051 51,168 51,363 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 51,190 51,201 51,168 51,493 Adjusted basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.63 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.68 ) $ 5.62 Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share: $ (0.63 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.68 ) $ 5.61

(6) Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net (loss) income net of asset retirement obligation valuation adjustment, other non-cash valuation adjustments, loss on early extinguishment of debt and other income and expenses, net of tax (based on each respective period’s effective tax rate). Adjusted net (loss) income is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from adjusted net (loss) income are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, adjusted net (loss) income should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net (loss) income under GAAP. We believe adjusted net (loss) income is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Adjusted net (loss) income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands)



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (33,711 ) $ 20,751 $ (35,761 ) $ 301,699 Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities 31,294 15,220 109,796 174,859 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (1,881 ) 9,774 16,173 38,928 Income tax receivable — 375 24,274 21,795 Inventories 30,422 (10,203 ) (13,465 ) (30,491 ) Prepaid expenses and other receivables (13,468 ) (3,216 ) (19,374 ) 3,864 Accounts payable 4,192 (5,340 ) 15,361 13,409 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 763 (17,962 ) (3,936 ) (17,317 ) Other 12,862 15,150 19,558 26,068 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,473 24,549 112,626 532,814 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, and other (15,429 ) (28,912 ) (87,488 ) (107,278 ) Mine development costs (13,836 ) (4,994 ) (27,093 ) (23,392 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other 159 3 159 3,127 Other — — 6,233 (6,670 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,106 ) (33,903 ) (108,189 ) (134,213 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,864 ) (6,766 ) 14,096 (411,623 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,497 ) (16,120 ) 18,533 (13,022 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 216,413 209,503 193,383 206,405 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 211,916 $ 193,383 $ 211,916 $ 193,383

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands)

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,473 $ 24,549 $ 112,626 $ 532,814 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs (29,265 ) (33,906 ) (114,581 ) (130,670 ) Free cash flow (7) $ 1,208 $ (9,357 ) $ (1,955 ) $ 402,144 Free cash flow conversion (8) 13.2 % (20.8 )% (1.8 )% 82.8 %

(7) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from net cash provided by operating activities are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, free cash flow should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities under GAAP. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(8) Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS($ in thousands)



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,916 $ 193,383 Short-term investments 8,504 14,675 Trade accounts receivable 83,298 99,471 Income tax receivable — 12,925 Inventories, net 118,713 97,901 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 45,052 25,691 Total current assets 467,483 444,046 Mineral interests, net 100,855 110,130 Property, plant and equipment, net 637,108 606,200 Non-current income tax receivable — 11,349 Deferred income taxes 174,372 154,297 Other long-term assets 14,118 18,242 Total assets $ 1,393,936 $ 1,344,264

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,110 $ 46,436 Accrued expenses 86,108 65,755 Short term financing lease liabilities 14,385 10,146 Other current liabilities 10,715 6,615 Total current liabilities 170,318 128,952 Long-term debt 379,908 339,189 Asset retirement obligations 57,553 53,583 Long term financing lease liabilities 24,091 25,528 Other long-term liabilities 36,825 31,430 Total liabilities 668,695 578,682 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (Authorized -140,000,000 shares, 53,408,040 issued and 51,186,199 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 53,293,449 issued and 51,071,608 outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 534 533 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Treasury stock, at cost (2,221,841 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (50,576 ) (50,576 ) Additional paid in capital 249,746 243,932 Retained earnings 525,537 571,693 Total stockholders’ equity 725,241 765,582 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,393,936 $ 1,344,264

