18:33 | 17.11.2020
Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable Dec. 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on Dec. 4, 2020.
