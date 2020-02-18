ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:42 | 18.02.2020
Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006138/en/

