21:48 | 26.03.2020
Waste Management Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Following the release, Waste Management will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 4950049.
A replay of the call will be available through May 20. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4950049.
The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting “Events & Presentations.”
