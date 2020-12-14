|
16:03 | 14.12.2020
Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Growth and Forecasts to 2025 – Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities Providing Opportunities for Further Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The market for water and wastewater treatment technologies is likely to register a CAGR of around 9%, during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources across the world. However, lack of awareness on appropriate usage of water treatment techniques is likely to restrain the market.
Increasing demand from shale gas exploration activities is also likely to boost the market growth.
Active research on water treatment technologies may provide opportunities for the market growth, in the future.
Middle East & Africa is likely to witness the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.
Moreover, municipal wastewater treatment involves a lot of biomass therefore, biological treatment is a major step used for the treatment of bio waste.
North America and Europe are adopting the latest technologies in wastewater treatment at a faster rate, than in other regions. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adaptation of the latest technologies.
The majority of drinking water used in Israel and Saudi Arabia is generated from the desalination process, which is likely to boost the demand for municipal water and wastewater treatment technologies.
Hence, the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry is likely to dominate the market, during the forecast period.
China has been discharging more wastewater than industrial wastewater, in the recent times. Adding to the issue is the huge problem of pollution, especially in the major industrial locations of the country.
Hence, the Chinese government began to concentrate more on the reorganization of the pollutant treatment measures, including water and industrial wastewater treatments, which majorly include biological treatment that comprises of aerobic treatment, anaerobic treatment, etc.
In India, the major industries are contributing to an extensive discharge of wastewater, which is resulting in the increasing usage of wastewater treatment technologies in the region.
Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities
4.1.3 Growing Wastewater Complexities in Developing Economies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 End-user Industry
5.3 Geography
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
Aquatech International LLC
Black & Veatch Holding Company
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Ecolab
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
IDE Technologies
ITT INC.
Kurita Water Industries Ltd
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo Corporation
Ovivo
Paques
REMONDIS SE & Co. KG
Schlumberger Limited
Severn Trent Water
Siemens
Solenis
SUEZ
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Veolia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irh004
