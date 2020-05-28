19:06 | 28.05.2020

Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water that Meets or Surpasses Drinking Water Standards

Illinois American Water announced today that results published in the company’s 2019 water quality report indicate excellent water quality throughout its Illinois service area. The report, which is issued for each service area, highlights the company’s commitment to providing drinking water that meets or is better than standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency. Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, the water quality report describes local drinking water source information and test results, including all substances detected in the water and their levels. Commonly asked questions and the associated answers concerning drinking water are also included. Illinois American Water customers can search for their local water quality report by zip code at www.illinoisamwater.com under Water Quality. Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, said, “Our customers are relying on us to deliver safe, clean, reliable water to their taps. It’s important for them to be able to trust in this critical service. This is why we work so hard to provide a quality product at a good value. The water quality reports are a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication.” Illinois American Water’s water quality experts monitor drinking water quality around the clock. Water is tested at every stage of the treatment process as well as throughout the distribution system which delivers drinking water to homes and businesses. Bretz said, “The journey of water from its source to the tap is much more complex than many people realize, and nothing is more important than the exhaustive testing taking place at every stage of its voyage. We’re proud of our track record of not only meeting water quality standards, but also going above and beyond what is required.” Illinois American Water customers are invited and encouraged to review water quality results for their system in the Consumer Confidence Reports on the company’s website. If a customer desires a printed copy of the annual report, they can call 800-422-2782 and have it mailed to them.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005699/en/