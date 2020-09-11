|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 11.09.2020
Water Softener Market – Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Consumer Awareness About Water Softening Products to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the water softener market and it is poised to grow by USD 559.36 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Pentair Plc, Unilever Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The consumer awareness about water softening products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
End-user
Residential
Commercial
Product
Salt-based
Salt-free
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40506Water Softener Market 2020-2024: Scope
Water Softener Market Size
Water Softener Market Trends
Water Softener Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances as the prime reasons driving the Water Softener Market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist water softener market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the water softener market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the water softener market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water softener market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Salt-based – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Salt-free – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by End user placement
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
O. Smith Corp.
Culligan International Co.
General Electric Co.
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Pentair Plc
Unilever Plc
Whirlpool Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
