|
9:00 | 08.12.2020
Water Utility Monitoring System Market | Increased PPP Projects in Water Sector to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
The global water utility monitoring system market size is poised to grow by USD 807.37 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005086/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing burden on water utilities owing to the need for water recycling and reuse is one of the key factors expected to trigger the growth of water utility monitoring system market size in the forthcoming years. There has been a significant rise in water recycling projects such as non-potable water systems. Such projects will further drive the water utility monitoring systems for proper integration and management of water utilities. The rising focus on moving beyond conventional water recycling projects to energy-efficient water recycling projects is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformReport Highlights:
The major water utility monitoring system market growth came from AMI segment. AMI in the water industry has been gaining traction, as water utilities are increasingly focusing on improving customer service and enhancing operational efficiency. Many water utilities in North America and Europe are switching from traditional water infrastructure to AMI.
Europe was the largest water utility monitoring system market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for water from the residential and commercial sectors will significantly drive water utility monitoring system market growth in this region over the forecast period.
The global water utility monitoring system market is fragmented. Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., CGI Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Liss Technologies Group LLC, LUMEL SA, ORBCOMM Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this water utility monitoring system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and Inferior Impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingIncreased Consumer Engagement Activities and Awareness Programs will be a Key Market Trend
Several consumer engagement activities and awareness programs are gaining traction, which is one of the key water utility monitoring system market trends. Various consumer education programs are being launched to create awareness about water conservation and educating consumers about several benefits of the implementation of smart water meters. Utility providers are also leveraging social media platforms and online channels for engaging with customers, leading to market growth.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportWater Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist water utility monitoring system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the water utility monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the water utility monitoring system market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water utility monitoring system market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market size has the potential to grow by USD 16.74 bn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: The water desalination pumps market size in EMEA has the potential to grow by USD 103.59 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
AMI – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
AMR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Domestic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aclara Technologies LLC
Badger Meter Inc.
CGI Inc.
Itron Inc.
Landis+Gyr AG
Liss Technologies Group LLC
LUMEL SA
ORBCOMM Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Xylem Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005086/en/