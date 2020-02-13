ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 13.02.2020
Watts Water Technologies Announces Webcast of Its Presentation at Gabelli’s g.research 30th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President Investor Relations will present at Gabelli’s g.research 30th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at The Harvard Club of New York City, 35 West 44th Street, New York, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be broadcast via a webcast. The address of the webcast is http://wsw.com/webcast/gresearch7/wts/ with replays available for 90 days after the event.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005001/en/

