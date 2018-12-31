|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 10.02.2020
Watts Water Technologies Reports Solid Finish To 2019
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.
“We finished 2019 with a solid fourth quarter, in-line with our expectations,” said Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Pagano Jr. “We delivered record fourth quarter sales driven by organic growth in all regions. We leveraged the sales growth along with the benefits from productivity and restructuring to drive higher operating income, and record fourth quarter operating margin and earnings per share, all on an adjusted basis. For the full year, organic sales growth and adjusted operating margin expansion met our original 2019 expectations.”
Sales for the fourth quarter and the full year were $400 million and $1.6 billion, up 3% and 2%, respectively, as compared to the similar periods of 2018. Organic sales growth for the fourth quarter and full year both increased by 4%. Net income per diluted share (EPS) for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.93 and $3.85, respectively, as compared to $0.94 and $3.73 for the prior-year periods. GAAP EPS during the fourth quarter decreased by $0.01 as better operating performances in all regions and lower net interest costs was more than offset by increased restructuring and other costs. GAAP EPS for the full year 2019 improved due to a solid operating performance in the Americas and lower net interest costs, partially offset by restructuring and other costs and reduced foreign currency gains. Further, GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 were both positively impacted by a tax adjustment.
Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.00 and $4.07, respectively, as compared to $0.88 and $3.74 for the prior-year periods. Adjusted EPS for the quarter improved due to better operating performances in all regions and lower net interest costs. Adjusted EPS for the full year 2019 improved due to a solid operating performance in the Americas and lower net interest costs, partially offset by reduced foreign currency gains.
A summary of fourth quarter and full year financial results is as follows:
Sales
$
400.3
$
387.6
3
%
$
1,600.5
$
1,564.9
2
%
Net income
31.8
32.3
131.5
128.0
Diluted net income per share
$
0.93
$
0.94
$
3.85
$
3.73
Special items
0.07
(0.06
)
0.22
0.01
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
$
1.00
$
0.88
14
%
$
4.07
$
3.74
9
%
Mr. Pagano concluded, “We achieved our goals for 2019 to drive organic sales growth and margin expansion, and continued to reinvest in future growth, especially in our smart and connected products. We attained a record financial performance for 2019, a direct result of our team’s efforts. We intend to continue to drive our long-term strategy and to invest for the future.”
Operating margin was flat on a reported basis and increased by 20 basis points on an adjusted basis. Reported margin in 2019 was impacted by footprint optimization costs. Adjusted operating margin increased as benefits from price, volume, and productivity savings were offset in part by growth investments and inflation.
Operating margin decreased 50 basis points on a reported basis and increased by 90 basis points on an adjusted basis. Reported and adjusted operating margin benefited from increased price, volume and productivity, including benefits from restructuring programs that were partially offset by growth investments and inflation. The 2019 reported margin was negatively impacted by $1.6 million or 140 basis points from restructuring charges.
Reported and adjusted operating margin both increased 470 basis points, due to an increase in third party volume, better product mix, productivity and cost controls, partially offset by lower intercompany volume, growth investments and inflation.
The Company repatriated $5.5 million in cash during the fourth quarter. For 2019, $43 million was repatriated, a majority of which was used to pay down revolving debt.
The Company repurchased approximately 49,000 shares of Class A common stock at a cost of approximately $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2019, approximately 228,000 shares were purchased at a cost of approximately $19.5 million, which more than offset dilution from our stock compensation programs. Approximately $142 million remains available for stock repurchases under the current stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items and a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors and management in evaluating our operating performance, please see the tables attached to this press release.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results for 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. EST. This press release and the live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.wattswater.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until February 11, 2021.
The Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Company’s executive offices located at 815 Chestnut Street, North Andover, Massachusetts.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative products to control the efficiency, safety, and quality of water within residential, commercial, and institutional applications. Watts’s expertise in a wide variety of water technologies enables it to be a comprehensive supplier to the water industry.
This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those predicted as a result of a number of potential risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of potential changes in guidance related to the 2017 Tax Act; the effect of changes in tariff rates; the effectiveness, the timing and the expected savings associated with our restructuring and transformation programs and initiatives; current economic and financial conditions, which can affect the housing and construction markets where our products are sold, manufactured and marketed; shortages in and pricing of raw materials and supplies; interruptions in production by suppliers due to the spread of coronavirus or other causes; our ability to compete effectively; changes in variable interest rates on our borrowings; failure to expand our markets through acquisitions; failure to successfully develop and introduce new product offerings or enhancements to existing products; failure to manufacture products that meet required performance and safety standards; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; cyclicality of industries where we market our products, such as plumbing and heating wholesalers and home improvement retailers; environmental compliance risks and costs; product liability risks and costs; changes in the status of current litigation; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in Note 16 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update the information contained in this Press Release, except as required by law.
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
$
387.6
1,564.9
Cost of goods sold
221.7
908.4
GROSS PROFIT
165.9
656.5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
120.5
464.7
Restructuring
—
3.4
OPERATING INCOME
45.4
188.4
Other (income) expense:
Interest income
(0.1
)
(0.8
)
Interest expense
3.7
16.3
Other income, net
0.3
(1.7
)
Total other expense
3.9
13.8
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
41.5
174.6
Provision for income taxes
9.2
46.6
NET INCOME
$
$
32.3
128.0
BASIC EPS
NET INCOME PER SHARE
$
0.94
3.73
Weighted average number of shares
34.3
34.3
DILUTED EPS
NET INCOME PER SHARE
$
0.94
3.73
Weighted average number of shares
34.3
34.3
Dividends declared per share
$
0.21
0.82
December 31,
ASSETS
$
$
204.1
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $14.3 million at December 31, 2019 and $15.0 million at December 31, 2018
205.5
Inventories, net:
87.4
Work in process
17.3
Finished goods
182.1
Total Inventories
286.8
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24.9
Total Current Assets
721.3
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
537.4
Accumulated depreciation
(335.5
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
201.9
OTHER ASSETS:
544.8
Intangible assets, net
165.2
Deferred income taxes
1.6
Other, net
18.9
TOTAL ASSETS
$
$
1,653.7
$
$
127.2
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
130.6
Accrued compensation and benefits
60.9
Current portion of long-term debt
30.0
Total Current Liabilities
348.7
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET OF CURRENT PORTION
323.4
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
38.5
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
51.8
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
—
2.8
Class B common stock, $0.10 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 10 votes per share; issued and outstanding: 6,279,290 shares at December 31, 2019 and 6,329,290 at December 31, 2018
0.6
Additional paid-in capital
568.3
Retained earnings
440.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(121.1
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
891.3
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
$
1,653.7
Net income
$
$
128.0
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
28.9
Amortization of intangibles
19.6
Loss on disposal, impairment of intangibles, property, plant and equipment, and other assets
0.2
Stock-based compensation
13.8
Deferred income tax
(15.3
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
6.0
Inventories
(34.5
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
0.6
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
22.1
Net cash provided by operating activities
169.4
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(35.9
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, and other assets
2.4
Purchase of intangible assets
(0.7
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired and other
(1.7
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(35.9
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
50.0
Payments of long-term debt
(194.5
)
Payments for tax withholdings on vested stock awards, finance leases and other
(6.6
)
Proceeds from share transactions under employee stock plans
2.5
Payments to repurchase common stock
(26.0
)
Dividends
(28.3
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(202.9
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6.7
)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(76.1
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
280.2
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR
$
$
204.1
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Americas
$
256.3
$
1,032.1
Europe
115.3
467.0
APMEA
16.0
65.8
Total
$
387.6
$
1,564.9
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Americas
$
43.0
$
171.1
Europe
12.6
49.8
APMEA
1.8
7.2
Corporate
(12.0
)
(39.7
)
Total
$
45.4
$
188.4
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Americas
$
3.1
$
12.7
Europe
3.5
14.2
APMEA
19.7
88.4
Total
$
26.3
$
115.3
December 31,
December 31,
$
387.6
$
1,564.9
$
45.4
$
188.4
Restructuring
—
3.4
Professional Fees
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
—
Footprint optimization
—
—
—
$
45.4
$
191.8
$
32.3
$
128.0
Restructuring
—
2.5
Professional Fees
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
—
Footprint optimization
—
—
Other tax items
1.5
1.5
The 2017 Tax Act
(3.7
)
(3.7
)
(2.2
)
0.3
$
30.1
$
128.3
$
0.94
$
3.73
Adjustments for special items
(0.06
)
0.01
$
0.88
$
3.74
113.6
18.8
—
400.3
115.3
16.0
—
387.6
11.8
3.0
(12.6)
47.3
12.6
1.8
(12.0)
45.4
1.6
—
0.8
2.8
—
—
—
—
13.4
3.0
(11.8)
50.1
12.6
1.8
(12.0)
45.4
451.0
65.4
—
1,600.5
467.0
65.8
—
1,564.9
49.9
6.9
(47.1)
197.1
49.8
7.2
(39.7)
188.4
4.3
—
4.0
9.1
3.4
—
—
3.4
54.2
6.9
(43.1)
206.2
53.2
7.2
(39.7)
191.8
Reported net sales December 31, 2019
$
267.9
$
113.6
$
18.8
$
400.3
Reported net sales December 31, 2018
256.3
115.3
16.0
387.6
Dollar change
$
11.6
$
(1.7
)
$
2.8
$
12.7
0.0
%
3.2
%
2.8
%
1.1
%
Increase due to acquisition
(0.9
)%
0.0
%
0.0
%
(0.6
)
%
Reported net sales December 31, 2019
$
1,084.1
$
451.0
$
65.4
$
1,600.5
Reported net sales December 31, 2018
1,032.1
467.0
65.8
1,564.9
Dollar change
$
52.0
$
(16.0
)
$
(0.4
)
$
35.6
0.2
%
5.5
%
3.0
%
1.8
%
Increase due to acquisition
(0.2
)%
0.0
%
0.0
%
(0.1
)
%
December 31,
2018
Net cash provided by operations – as reported
$
$
169.4
Less: additions to property, plant, and equipment
(35.9
)
Plus: proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment
2.2
Free cash flow
$
$
135.7
Net income – as reported
$
$
128.0
Cash conversion rate of free cash flow to net income
106.0
%
December 31,
2018
Current portion of long-term debt
$
$
30.0
Plus: Long-term debt, net of current portion
323.4
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(204.1
)
Net debt
$
$
149.3
Net debt
$
$
149.3
Plus: Total stockholders’ equity
891.3
Capitalization
$
$
1,040.6
Net debt to capitalization ratio
14.3
%
