19:25 | 13.08.2020



Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO; Shashank Patel, CFO and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

