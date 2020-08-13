ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:25 | 13.08.2020
Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO; Shashank Patel, CFO and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.
