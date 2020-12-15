|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:47 | 15.12.2020
Waylay Launches ENGIE’s High Voltage Cabins into the IoT Era
IoT automation and analytics software company Waylay today announced it delivers its platform to the ENGIE Smart Cabin solution, which adds intelligence to any high voltage electricity cabin. Smart Cabin adds real-time monitoring and initiates alarm escalation to minimize the operational impact of power interruptions. It brings peace of mind and confidence in operational reliability to ENGIE’s customers.
The ENGIE Smart Cabin solution monitors the power supply and critical parameters of high voltage cabins based on a set of sensors installed on the voltage cells. The solution also monitors temperature, humidity, and door access. The sensor data is first transmitted via the IoT Sigfox network, then data is collected and processed by the Waylay platform to detect anomalies or power interruptions, generate alerts, and escalate alarms for quick interventions. In addition, customers get real-time status views via the Smart Cabin dashboard.
More info on ENGIE’s Smart Cabin offering: https://www.engie.be/en/business/reliability-security/high-voltage-cabin/smart-cabin/
Find out more at www.waylay.io
