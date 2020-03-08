21:21 | 08.03.2020

Wells Fargo Donates $6.25 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Response

The Wells Fargo Foundation today announced up to $6.25 million in donations to support domestic and global response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to aid public health relief efforts. The philanthropic funding includes $1 million for the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emergency Relief Fund and $250,000 to the International Medical Corps for their work in more than 30 countries. The company will also donate up to $5 million at the local level to help address community-specific needs in the coming months. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is committed to helping customers experiencing hardships, including from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). If in need of assistance, customers can call 1-800-219-9739 to speak with a trained specialist to discuss options available for their consumer lending, small business and deposit products. “We recognize and appreciate the role of front-line health care providers as they apply their expertise on this fast-moving issue and care for the well-being of our communities,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs at Wells Fargo and chairman of the board of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We also continue to monitor this situation closely for our employees, customers and the communities we serve and are prepared to adapt as needed.” The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will use the donation to meet emerging needs, including additional support for state and local health departments, the global response, logistics, communications, data management, personal protective equipment, and critical response supplies, among other necessities. The International Medical Corps has more than 7,000 public health workers deployed against the coronavirus response across the globe and will utilize its donation to bolster staff training with clinical guidance and planning protocols on screening patients, enhanced infection prevention and control, and protections for health care providers. Wells Fargo has also activated assistance for employees via its WE Care Fund, which provides grants to Wells Fargo colleagues who face a catastrophic disaster or financial hardship resulting from an event beyond their control. This program is available to those affected by coronavirus and is intended to help team members, especially those with limited resources, get back on their feet with basic necessities. Wells Fargo recognizes the seriousness of concerns felt by customers and employees about the coronavirus COVID-19. The company’s first priority remains keeping Wells Fargo employees and customers safe and well informed, while continuing to meet the needs of its customers. About Wells Fargo Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 260,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

