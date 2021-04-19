|
Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series
Wells Fargo is collaborating with award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom, Jr. to present the “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series, featuring four films that shine a spotlight on the resiliency of racially and ethnically diverse small business owners during the pandemic. The four featured businesses — Le Printemps, a floral shop in Washington, D.C.; Tay Ho, a Vietnamese restaurant in Oakland, California; Gibson School of Music and Arts, an artistic learning center in Philadelphia; and Dulan’s, a Los Angeles-based soul food eatery — represent the millions of small businesses that had to pivot in order to survive one of the largest economic downturns in history. The series of short films premieres today, now streaming at www.wellsfargo.com/together.
The “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series is part of Wells Fargo’s continued commitment to offer small business owners access to resources — including financial grants and loans available from nonprofits and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) via the Open for Business Fund. The fund is a roughly $420 million small business recovery effort including racially and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs hardest hit by the pandemic.
After a Pennsylvania statewide shutdown in March 2020, Gibson School of Music and Arts owners Randy and Wilhemina Gibson were forced to close their doors for the first time in over two decades. The Gibsons worked tirelessly to implement safety protocols and recently welcomed back students for the first time in months. Filmmaker Vanessa Briceño-Scherzer of Bowstring Studios shared, “Businesses in music and the arts were hard hit during the pandemic, so we were very excited to help tell the story of a music school that has been an institution in Philadelphia for more than 25 years, and how the owners rallied to continue to serve their community.”
When the pandemic hit, Dulan’s, a soul food eatery owned by Greg Dulan, quickly added food trucks and a commitment to feed those in need to its menu, serving up to 1,500 meals in just one evening. Already a fan of the restaurant, independent filmmaker Marcus J. Thomas shared, “I was honored to capture Dulan’s story. Before I even signed onto this project, I had eaten multiple times at Dulan’s and I knew firsthand how important the restaurant is to the LA Crenshaw community.”
The “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series presented by Wells Fargo is part of the company’s “We Made a Way. Together.” campaign, focused on helping entrepreneurs connect to resources and learn from peers about new ways to evolve their businesses. Each short film was produced by a small business for the small business community, aiming to inspire other owners to stay open and support each other.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
