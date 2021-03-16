|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 16.03.2021
Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Hopeful About 2021, Despite Optimism Dip
Wells Fargo today released the results of its 45th annual Construction Industry Forecast, revealing an initial decline in sector sentiment on the tail end of a complicated year, and a renewed optimism for the second half. In November 2020, the bank queried hundreds of industry executives to determine the 2021 U.S. National Optimism Quotient (OQ). Survey results show that leaders ended 2020 feeling cautiously optimistic with a 2021 OQ score of 78, representing a 21-point drop from 2020.
The OQ is the survey’s primary benchmark for measuring the degree of optimism in the nonresidential construction business for the coming year. The survey posed questions about equipment sales, purchase expectations, and rental market trends, while also exploring major cost and risk concerns that industry executives were considering as they geared up for the new year.
At 78, the 2021 OQ indicates optimism tempered with restraint. Any score between 75 and 99 is considered more cautious or measured optimism. An OQ score of 100 or more represents strong optimism for increased local construction activity relative to the perceived level of activity for the prior calendar year. A score below 75 signals that most responding executives believe local construction activity will decrease — a more pessimistic point of view.
The 2021 score represents a significant dip compared to the 2020 OQ of 99, which was just shy of the 100 points considered strongly optimistic. Other key findings include:
While executives are becoming more pessimistic of nonresidential construction activity, their optimism for residential construction activity strengthens.
Of executives who think that nonresidential construction activity will remain the same, most feel it will begin to increase in the year’s second half as vaccines continue to rollout.
The outlook of the construction industry as a whole remains positive, with 59% believing it will expand in the next two years.
More distributors report renting out less equipment now than a year ago; however, they continue to utilize the majority of their fleet.
Potential tax increase concerns rose from 4% in 2020 to 13% voicing tax concerns in 2021.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
