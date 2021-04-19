14:30 | 06.01.2022

Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of Wesco’s Investor Relations website. Wesco will also be participating in the Raymond James’ 2022 Institutional Investors Conference and the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in March. Details about Wesco’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call Dial-In Access Live AccessReplay Access

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544 Canada dial-in number (Toll-Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 881498

A recording will be available beginning 2/15/2022 at 12:00pm ET

until 2/22/2022 at 12:00pm ET

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 937690

About WESCO: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. A FORTUNE 500® company employing approximately 18,000 people, Wesco is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco generated pro forma 2020 annual sales of more than $16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Our unique skills, experience and insights enable us to work smarter and build innovative solutions that move our customers forward. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005096/en/