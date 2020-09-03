22:30 | 03.09.2020

WESCO Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is $730.4687 per preferred share, or $0.7304687 per depository share, and is payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. This dividend is being paid in respect of the period commencing on June 22, 2020, the original issue date, through September 30, 2020.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

