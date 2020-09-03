|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 03.09.2020
WESCO Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is $730.4687 per preferred share, or $0.7304687 per depository share, and is payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. This dividend is being paid in respect of the period commencing on June 22, 2020, the original issue date, through September 30, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer