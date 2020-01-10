ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:15 | 10.01.2020
Western Food Market Trends in China – Demand Continues to Grow at 13% by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Western Food Market Trends in China” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study focuses on China’s Western Food market trends. In the two past decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China’s society and economy. China is one of the world’s major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world’s fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector’s economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This new study focuses on market trends and forecasts with historical data (2008, 2013 and 2018) and long-term forecasts through 2023 and 2028 are presented.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.

The author is one of the leading sources for up-to-date market information and research on the fastest-growing Chinese markets. They have published over 2,000 reports focusing on the Chinese markets, industry forecasts and company profiles. The report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. The publications are intended to help international marketers identify business opportunities and promote their product sales in the Chinese markets.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development

Labor Market Development
III. WESTERN FOOD MARKET TRENDS
Western Food Market Trends

Current Market Analyses

Market Development Trends

Market Challenges

Major Producers

Current Issues

Food Legislation

Packaging Legislation

Chinese Retail Market Trends

Consumer Income Trends

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest
IV. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Exporting to China

License

Franchising

E-Commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Subsidiaries

Joint Ventures

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tgc78
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005173/en/

