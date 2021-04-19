|
22:05 | 07.01.2022
Western Midstream Announces Participation in UBS Conference
Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that on January 11 and January 12, 2022, Craig Collins, WES’s Chief Operating Officer, and Kristen Shults, WES’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the UBS Winter Infrastructure and Energy Conference.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
