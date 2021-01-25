|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 25.01.2021
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Distribution
The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution by the Partnership of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 26th consecutive quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on February 19, 2021, to unit holders of record on February 4, 2021.
