|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:37 | 04.01.2021
Weston Forest Has Been Acquired by the Watermill Group
Weston Forest, a leading distributor and remanufacturer of softwood & hardwood lumber and specialty panel products, today announced it has been acquired by the Watermill Group, a strategy-driven private investment firm.
Weston Forest operates several facilities across eastern Canada and the United States, providing products and services that are essential to commercial and residential construction as well as the production and shipment of industrial goods. Customers and suppliers of Weston benefit from the company’s diverse business model and concentration on niche markets, which has helped insulate Weston Forest from the usual impacts of commodity cycles and economic swings. The company’s reliability and collaborative and committed corporate culture fuels its brand promise: “YOU’LL LOVE DOING BUSINESS WITH US”.
“Weston Forest is an exceptional organization that has shown significant and sustained growth over the last decade,” said Julia Karol, President and COO, Watermill Group. “We are looking forward to partnering with Weston’s talented and deeply knowledgeable management team, providing the tools and financial support needed to accelerate growth.”
For the investment, Watermill has included as a co-invest partner Walter Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Canada. Debt for this transaction was provided by National Bank of Canada and TD Bank. Richter Advisory Group Inc. provided financial due diligence advice to Watermill and Proskauer provided legal counsel. Weston Forest received legal counsel from Torkin Manes and advisory services from Deloitte and EY.
Weston Forest is honoured to be recognized repeatedly by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, by the Canadian Business Growth 500 as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies, by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and by Excellence Canada as a recipient of its Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses. In addition, Weston Forest received the Mississauga Board of Trade 2019 Large Business of the Year Award and has been featured on the Globe & Mail’s inaugural list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
Visit us at www.westonforest.com
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer