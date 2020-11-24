ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:36 | 24.11.2020
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 2, 2020. Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, and Jeff Chalovich, chief commercial officer and president, Corrugated Packaging, will present at 11:00 am ET, at which time they will discuss the Company’s business and address other topics that are raised during the discussion. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005536/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

12:49 Uhr | 26.11.2020
Ölpreise entfernen sich von ...

12:45 Uhr | 26.11.2020
Minister: Im EU-Haushaltsstreit ...

12:42 Uhr | 26.11.2020
In Frankreich sollen Skilifte ...

12:40 Uhr | 26.11.2020
VERMISCHTES/UNAIDS: Corona-Pandemi...

12:35 Uhr | 26.11.2020
OTS: Lindsay Goldberg Vogel GmbH / ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer