ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:00 | 28.05.2020
Westwater Resources to Present at the 121 Mining Investment Online Americas Conference on June 2-4, 2020
Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Online Americas conference, which takes place from June 2-4 2020. Chris Jones, President and CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.
An updated presentation for the conference is available on the Company’s website: www.westwaterresources.net.
For more information on the conference, including registration and one-on-one meeting requests, please visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/. One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.
