WGSN Launches Food and Drink Trend Forecasting Service

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — WGSN [http://www.wgsn.com/], the global authority on trend forecasting, today announces the launch of a groundbreaking forecasting platform for the food and drink industry.Alongside existing platforms for the consumer, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and interiors industries, WGSN brings its global trend expertise to food and drink, empowering its customers to develop today the products and services consumers will want to eat, drink and experience tomorrow.WGSN’s unique consumer-first approach provides a holistic view of the consumer lifestyle, enabling the food and drink industry to better understand consumer values and anticipate their needs. WGSN experts observe, assess and distil trends to provide rigorous insights, curated data and actionable recommendations for food and drink product development and strategic thinking.The team is led by Kara Nielsen, a food trend authority with extensive experience researching and translating trends for innovation and product development.Kara Nielsen, Director, WGSN Food & Drink:”With content ranging from daily trends to one to ten year forecasts, WGSN Food & Drink provides the need-to-know-trends to empower the food industry to get ahead of change and confidently leverage the right trend at the right time.”Carla Buzasi, Managing Director, WGSN:”The coronavirus pandemic is forging new consumer attitudes, making it more important than ever to understand what consumers will think, feel and behave, and the products they’ll want to buy. In this scenario, WGSN is the ideal partner as it enables brands to understand, and design for, their future consumer.”About WGSNWGSN [http://wgsn.com/] is the global authority on consumer and design trends, helping brands around the world create the right products at the right time for tomorrow’s consumer.WGSN’s trusted consumer and design forecasts power outstanding product design, enabling our customers to create a better future. Our services cover consumer insights, fashion, beauty, interiors, lifestyle, food and drink forecasting, data analytics and expert advisory.About AscentialAscential [https://www.ascential.com/] is a specialist information, data and analytics company that helps the world’s most ambitious businesses win in the digital economy. Our information, insights, connections, data and digital tools solve customer problems in three disciplines:

— Product Design via WGSN;

— Marketing via Cannes Lions, WARC and MediaLink; and

— Sales via Edge by Ascential, Flywheel Digital, Money20/20 and RWRC

