22:21 | 11.03.2020

Wheaton Precious Metals Generates Strong Operating Cash Flow on Record Gold Production and Sales Volumes in 2019

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPMVANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ – “Wheaton’s portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets generated over $500 million in operating cash flow in 2019 with annual gold production and sales volumes achieving a new record,” said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. “For the first time in company history, Wheaton produced over 400,000 ounces of gold, and that is in addition to over 22.5 million ounces of silver and 22 thousand ounces of palladium. With our strong organic growth profile combined with numerous opportunities that could further grow our asset base, we look forward to setting many new records in the coming years. In addition, we are pleased to deliver greater value back to our shareholders in 2020 by increasing the minimum quarterly dividend by over 10% relative to last year.”Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Highlights:

— Attributable gold production was over 100,000 ounces in the fourth

quarter resulting in record annual gold production in 2019 of over

406,000 ounces.

— Total production of 707,200 gold equivalent ounces(2) in 2019 exceeded

production guidance for the eighth consecutive year.

— Record gold sales volumes in 2019 of approximately 390,000 ounces.

— Over $131 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter resulting

in over $500 million in operating cash flow in 2019.

— Net debt(1) reduced by $418 million in 2019 with Wheaton ending the year

with net debt of $771 million.

— Declared quarterly dividend(1) of $0.10 per common share, an 11%

increase.

Operational Overview Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Change 2019 2018

Change Ounces produced Gold 107,225 107,160 0.1 % 406,675 383,974 5.9 % Silver 5,962 5,499 8.4 % 22,562 24,474 (7.8)% Palladium 6,057 5,869 3.2 % 21,993 14,686 49.8 % Gold equivalent (2) 186,892 180,936 3.3 % 707,195 700,446 1.0 % Ounces sold Gold 89,223 102,813 (13.2)% 389,086 349,168 11.4 % Silver 4,684 4,400 6.5 % 17,703 21,733 (18.5)% Palladium 5,312 5,049 5.2 % 20,681 8,717 137.2 % Gold equivalent (2) 152,389 162,205 (6.1)% 628,447 625,701 0.4 % — Revenue $

223,222 $

196,591 13.5 % $

861,332 $

794,012 8.5 % Net earnings $

77,524 $

6,828 1,035 % $

86,138 $

427,115 (79.8)% Per share $

0.17 $

0.02 750.0 % $

0.19 $

0.96 (80.2)% Adjusted net earnings

(1) $

77,953 $

36,745 112.1 % $

251,993 $

213,782 17.9 % Per share (1) $

0.17 $

0.08 110.5 % $

0.56 $

0.48 17.2 % Operating cash flows $

131,867 $

108,461 21.6 % $

501,620 $

477,413 5.1 % Per share (1) $

0.29 $

0.24 20.8 % $

1.12 $

1.08 3.7 % Dividends paid (1) $

40,252 $

39,959 0.7 % $

160,656 $

159,619 0.6 % Per share $

0.09 $

0.09 0.0 % $

0.36 $

0.36 0.0 % — All amounts in thousands

except gold, palladium and

gold equivalent ounces

produced and sold, per

ounce amounts and per share

amounts.

Subsequent to the Quarter

— The Company has set a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common

share for the duration of 2020, representing an 11% increase relative to

2019, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors. Under the new

minimum dividend policy, the forecast annualized dividend for 2020 would

represent an increase of more than 90% over a five-year period.

— Wheaton announces its intention to initiate an at-the-market equity

program.

Production Guidance

— Wheaton’s estimated attributable production in 2020 is forecast to be

390,000 to 410,000 ounces of gold, 22.0 to 23.5 million ounces of

silver, and 23,000 to 24,500 ounces of palladium, resulting in gold

equivalent production(3 )of approximately 685,000 to 725,000 ounces.

— For the five-year period ending in 2024, the Company estimates that

average annual gold equivalent production(3) will amount to 750,000

ounces.

Financial ReviewRevenues

Revenue was $223 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 representing a 14% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to:

— 21% increase in the average realized gold price;

— 18% increase in the average realized silver price;

— 6% increase in the number of silver ounces sold; and

— 59% increase in the average realized palladium price; partially offset

by

— 13% decrease in the number of gold ounces sold.

Revenue was $861 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 representing an 8% increase from 2018 due primarily to:

— 10% increase in the average realized gold price;

— 11% increase in the number of gold ounces sold;

— 137% increase in the number of palladium ounces sold;

— 3% increase in the average realized silver price; and

— 45% increase in the average realized palladium price; partially offset

by

— 19% decrease in the number of silver ounces sold.

Costs and Expenses

Average cash costs¹ in the fourth quarter of 2019 were:

— $426 per gold ounce as compared to $409 in Q4 2018;

— $5.13 per silver ounce as compared to $4.66 in Q4 2018; and

— $321 per palladium ounce as compared to $205 in Q4 2018.

This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of:

— $1,057 per gold ounce sold, an increase of 29% as compared with Q4 2018;

— $12.23 per silver ounce sold, an increase of 22% as compared with Q4

2018; and

— $1,483 per palladium ounce sold, an increase of 59% as compared with Q4

2018.

Average cash costs¹ in 2019 were:

— $421 per gold ounce as compared to $409 in 2018;

— $5.02 per silver ounce as compared to $4.67 in 2018; and

— $273 per palladium ounce as compared to $190 in 2018.

This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of:

— $969 per gold ounce sold, an increase of 13% as compared with 2018;

— $11.27 per silver ounce sold, an increase of 1% as compared with 2018;

and

— $1,269 per palladium ounce sold, an increase of 46% as compared with

2018.

Balance Sheet (at December 31, 2019)

— Approximately $104 million of cash on hand.

— $875 million outstanding under the Company’s $2 billion revolving term

loan (the “Revolving Facility”). Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the

term of the Revolving Facility was extended by an additional year, with

the facility now maturing on February 27, 2025.

— During Q4 2019, the Company has repaid $139 million under the Revolving

Facility.

— During Q4 2019, the net debt¹ was reduced by $91 million to $771

million.

— The average effective interest rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was

3.62%.

Fourth Quarter Asset HighlightsSalobo: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Salobo produced 74,700 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. In Vale S.A.’s (“Vale”) Fourth Quarter 2019 Performance Report, Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion is now 40% and is on track to start up in the first half of 2022.Peñasquito: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Peñasquito produced 1.9 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 30% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher grades.San Dimas: In the fourth quarter of 2019, San Dimas produced 11,400 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 12% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher grades and throughput. According to First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (“First Majestic”) Fourth Quarter 2019 MD&A, First Majestic has announced plans to increase production at San Dimas by restarting mining operations at the past-producing Tayoltita mine by the end of the first quarter and expects to ramp up production to add another 300 tpd to San Dimas throughput by the end of 2020. In addition, First Majestic plans to install a new 3,000 tpd high-intensity grinding mill circuit and an autogenous grinding mill in the second half of 2020 to further improve recoveries and reduce operating costs.Antamina: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Antamina produced 1.3 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 10% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher grades.Constancia: In the fourth quarter of 2019, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,800 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 9% for silver production and an increase of approximately 12% for gold production relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. As per Wheaton’s precious metals purchase agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay”), should Hudbay fail to achieve a minimum level of throughput at the Pampacancha deposit during 2018, 2019 and 2020, Wheaton will be entitled to an additional 8,020 ounces of gold (received in quarterly installments) in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021, of which 8,020 ounces of gold was received during 2019. As per Hudbay’s news release dated February 18, 2020, Hudbay secured the surface rights for the Pampacancha deposit and expects to begin mining ore from the satellite deposit in late 2020.Other Gold: In the fourth quarter of 2019, total Other Gold attributable production was 6,200 ounces, an increase of approximately 9% relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the resumption of mining at the Minto mine.Produced But Not Yet Delivered (4)As at December 31, 2019, payable ounces attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

— 98,600 payable gold ounces, an increase of 13,300 ounces during Q4 2019,

primarily the result of a build up during the period relative to the

Salobo mine.

— 4.5 million payable silver ounces, an increase of 0.4 million ounces

during Q4 2019, primarily the result of a build up during the period

relative to the Peñasquito mine.

— 4,900 payable palladium ounces, an increase of 700 ounces during Q4

2019.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton’s consolidated MD&A in the ‘Results of Operations and Operational Review’ section.Reserves and Resources(at December 31, 2019)

— Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves attributable to Wheaton were 11.40

million ounces of gold compared with 11.76 million ounces as reported in

Wheaton’s 2018 Annual Information Form (“AIF”), a decrease of 3%; 544.4

million ounces of silver compared with 541.3 million ounces, an increase

of 1%; palladium resources of 0.66 million ounces and cobalt of 32.6

million pounds were unchanged from 2018.

— Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were

2.71 million ounces of gold compared with 2.88 million ounces as

reported in Wheaton’s 2018 AIF, a decrease of 6%; silver resources were

744.7 million ounces compared with 780.6 million ounces, a decrease of

5%; cobalt resources of 1.6 million pounds of cobalt were unchanged from

2018.

— Inferred Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 4.16 million

ounces of gold compared with 4.13 million ounces as reported in

Wheaton’s 2018 AIF, an increase of 1%; silver resources were 485.7

million ounces compared with 441.7 million ounces, an increase of 10%,

palladium resources were 0.35 million ounces compared with 0.36 million

ounces, a decrease of 1% and cobalt resources of 9.3 million pounds were

unchanged from 2018.

Estimated attributable reserves and resources contained in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of March 11, 2020, and therefore will not reflect updates, if any, after that date. Updated reserves and resources data incorporating year-end 2019 estimates will also be included in the Company’s 2019 Annual Information Form. Wheaton’s most current attributable reserves and resources, as of December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company’s website at www.wheatonpm.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=3885825306&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheatonpm.com%2F&a=www.wheatonpm.com].At-The-Market Equity Program Wheaton intends to initiate an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that would allow the Company to issue up to $300 million worth of common shares from treasury (“Common Shares”) to the public from time to time at the prevailing market price or other prices through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company’s sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations. The ATM Program remains subject to negotiation of definitive agreements with the Canadian and U.S. agents, filing of the prospectus supplement with the Canadian securities regulators and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) respectively and receipt of all regulatory approvals, which conditions are anticipated to be satisfied in April. Wheaton intends that the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, will be available as one potential source of funding for stream acquisitions and/or other general corporate purposes including the repayment of indebtedness. Details of the ATM Program will be provided upon filing of a prospectus supplement with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in early April. Sales of common shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement.OutlookWheaton’s estimated attributable production in 2020 is forecast to be between 685,000 and 725,000 gold equivalent ounces(3) comprised of 390,000 to 410,000 gold ounces, 22.0 to 23.5 million silver ounces, and 23,000 to 24,500 palladium ounces. For the five-year period ending in 2024, the Company estimates that average annual gold equivalent production(3) will amount to 750,000 ounces. As a reminder, Wheaton does not include any production from Barrick’s Pascua-Lama project or Hudbay’s Rosemont project in its estimated average five-year production guidance.From a liquidity perspective, the $104 million of cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2019 combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion Revolving Facility and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive precious metal stream interests.Health and SafetyThe company is keeping up to date on developments surrounding COVID-19 and is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its employees as well as considering any possible impacts to its business.Webcast and Conference Call DetailsA conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from

Canada or the US:

888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada

or the US:

647-427-7450 Pass code: 6437236 Live audio webcast: Click here

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.The conference call will be recorded and available until March 19, 2020 at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from

Canada or the US:

855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada

or the US:

416-849-0833 Pass code: 6437236 Archived audio webcast: Click here

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals’ MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company’s website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Mr. Wes Carson, P. Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations and Neil Burns, P. Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals, are a “qualified person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures and Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral reserves and resource estimates).Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=3126050727&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheatonpm.com%2FCompany%2Fcorporate-governance%2Fdefault.aspx&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheatonpm.com%2FCompany%2Fcorporate-governance%2Fdefault.aspx].About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.Wheaton is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals(TM) Corp.’s (“Wheaton Precious Metals “, “Wheaton” or the “Company”) MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries.End Notes ___________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this

press release. Dividends declared in the referenced

calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of

the prior quarter. (2) Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent

production and sales in 2019 are $1,300 /ounce gold,

$16 /ounce silver, and $1,350 /ounce palladium. (3) Commodity price assumptions for the forecasts of

gold equivalent production for 2020 and the five-year

average to 2024, are $1,500 /ounce gold, $18 /ounce

silver, $2,000 /ounce palladium, and $16 /pound of

cobalt. 4 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced

but not yet delivered are based on management

estimates only and rely upon information provided by

the owners and operators of mining operations and may

be revised and updated in future periods as additional

information is received.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Years Ended December 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 — Sales $

861,332 $

794,012 — Cost of sales Cost of sales, excluding depletion $

258,559 $

245,794 Depletion 256,826 252,287 — Total cost of sales $

515,385 $

498,081 — Gross margin $

345,947 $

295,931 General and administrative expenses 54,507 51,650 Impairment of mineral stream interests 165,912 — Earnings from operations $

125,528 $

244,281 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest (245,715) Other (income) expense (274) 5,826 — Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $

125,802 $

484,170 Finance costs 48,730 41,187 — Earnings before income taxes $

77,072 $

442,983 Income tax recovery (expense) 9,066 (15,868) — Net earnings $

86,138 $

427,115 — Basic earnings per share $

0.19 $

0.96 Diluted earnings per share $

0.19 $

0.96 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 446,021 443,407 Diluted 446,930 443,862 —

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at As at

December 31 December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 — Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $

103,986 $

75,767 Accounts receivable 7,138 2,186 Current taxes receivable 124 210 Other 43,504 1,541 — Total current assets $

154,752 $

79,704 — Non-current assets Mineral stream interests $

5,734,106 $

6,156,839 Early deposit mineral stream interests 31,741 30,241 Mineral royalty interest 3,036 9,107 Long-term equity investments 309,757 164,753 Investment in associates 882 2,562 Convertible notes receivable 21,856 12,899 Property, plant and equipment 7,311 3,626 Other 14,566 10,315 — Total non-current assets $

6,123,255 $

6,390,342 — Total assets $

6,278,007 $

6,470,046 === Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

11,794 $

19,883 Current taxes payable 3,361 Current portion of performance share units 10,668 5,578 Current portion of lease liabilities 724 Other 41,514 19 — Total current liabilities $

64,700 $

28,841 — Non-current liabilities Bank debt $

874,500 $

1,264,000 Lease liabilities 3,528 Deferred income taxes 148 111 Performance share units 8,401 5,178 Pension liability 810 — Total non-current liabilities $

887,387 $

1,269,289 — Total liabilities $

952,087 $

1,298,130 — Shareholders’ equity Issued capital $

3,599,203 $

3,516,437 Reserves 160,701 7,893 Retained earnings 1,566,016 1,647,586 — Total shareholders’ equity $

5,325,920 $

5,171,916 — Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $

6,278,007 $

6,470,046 ===

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 — Operating activities Net earnings $

86,138 $

427,115 Adjustments for Depreciation and depletion 258,730 253,343 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest (245,715) Gain on disposal of mineral royalty interest (2,929) Impairment charges 167,561 Interest expense 44,942 35,839 Equity settled stock based compensation 5,691 5,432 Performance share units 7,834 9,517 Pension expense 810 Income tax expense (recovery) (9,066) 15,868 Loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held 16 124 Share in losses of associate 164 432 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable 1,043 2,878 Investment income recognized in net earnings (875) (829) Other 20 (46) Change in non-cash working capital (11,837) 8,964 — Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest $

548,242 $

512,922 Income taxes paid (5,380) (960) Interest paid (42,059) (35,373) Interest received 817 824 — Cash generated from operating activities $

501,620 $

477,413 — Financing activities Bank debt repaid $

(389,500) $

(330,500) Bank debt drawn 824,500 Credit facility extension fees (1,106) (1,205) Share purchase options exercised 37,038 1,027 Lease payments (637) Dividends paid (129,986) (132,915) — Cash (used for) generated from financing activities $

(484,191) $

360,907 — Investing activities Mineral stream interests $

(183) $

(1,116,955) Early deposit mineral stream interests (1,500) (8,709) Proceeds on disposal of mineral royalty interest 9,000 Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests 226,000 Acquisition of long-term investments (909) (5,863) Acquisition of convertible note receivable (10,000) Investment in associate (133) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments 17,824 47,734 Investment in subscription rights (1,524) Dividend income received 59 80 Other (2,004) (3,613) — Cash generated from (used for) investing activities $

10,630 $

(861,326) — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $

160 $

252 — Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $

28,219 $

(22,754) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 75,767 98,521 — Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $

103,986 $

75,767 —

Summary of Ounces Produced Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018 Gold ounces produced (2) Salobo 74,716 73,615 67,056 60,846 76,995 72,423 67,466 64,896 Sudbury (3) 6,639 6,082 9,360 11,374 6,646 6,510 6,476 3,511 Constancia 4,757 5,172 4,533 4,826 4,266 3,634 3,281 3,315 San Dimas 4 11,352 11,239 11,496 10,290 10,092 10,642 5,726 Stillwater 5 3,585 3,238 3,675 3,137 3,472 6,376 Other Minto 6 2,189 1,441 2,546 2,554 2,707 777 3,987 4,278 4,788 4,445 4,248 4,124 4,982 5,645 Total Other 6,176 4,278 4,788 4,445 5,689 6,670 7,536 8,352 — Total gold ounces produced 107,225 103,624 100,908 94,918 107,160 106,255 90,485 80,074 — Silver ounces produced (2) San Dimas 4 607 1,606 Peñasquito 1,895 2,026 702 1,594 1,455 1,050 1,267 1,450 Antamina 1,342 1,223 1,334 1,176 1,225 1,406 1,394 1,304 Constancia 632 686 552 635 695 682 552 598 Other Los Filos 55 33 37 38 29 21 33 29 Zinkgruvan 724 630 631 479 608 530 453 565 Yauliyacu 358 620 627 528 233 597 719 550 Stratoni 147 131 172 143 149 165 211 137 Minto 6 18 8 25 30 35 Neves-Corvo 385 431 392 498 509 458 421 405 Aljustrel 325 240 322 470 475 514 138 Lagunas Norte 7 217 Pierina 7 107 Veladero 7 265 777 81 62 93 95 113 136 152 146 Total Other 2,093 2,147 2,274 2,251 2,124 2,446 2,157 2,456 — Total silver ounces produced 5,962 6,082 4,862 5,656 5,499 5,584 5,977 7,414 — Palladium ounces produced (2) Stillwater 6,057 5,471 5,736 4,729 5,869 8,817 — GEOs produced 8 186,892 184,160 166,700 169,443 180,936 184,139 164,043 171,328 SEOs produced 8 15,185 14,963 13,544 13,767 14,701 14,961 13,329 13,920 — Average payable rate (2) Gold 95.6% 95.1% 95.3% 95.6% 95.5% 95.4% 94.9% 94.7% Silver 85.4% 85.1% 83.4% 83.0% 83.1% 83.5% 86.8% 89.7% Palladium 99.4% 83.5% 87.6% 98.5% 96.4% 94.6%

n.a.

n.a. — 1) All figures in thousands except gold and

palladium ounces produced. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of

gold, silver and palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to smelting or

refining deductions. Production figures

and average payable rates are based on

information provided by the operators of

the mining operations to which the

mineral stream interests relate or

management estimates in those situations

where other information is not available.

Certain production figures may be updated

in future periods as additional

information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff,

Garson, Creighton and Totten gold

interests. 4) Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA with

Primero, the Company acquired 100% of the

payable silver produced at San Dimas up

to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of

any excess for the life of the mine. The

San Dimas SPA was terminated on May 10,

2018 and concurrently the Company entered

into the new San Dimas PMPA. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East

Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) The Minto mine was placed into care and

maintenance from October 2018 to October

2019. 7) In accordance with the Pascua-Lama

precious metal purchase agreement, all

deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina

and Veladero ceased effective March 31,

2018. 8) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to

assist the reader, are based on the

following commodity price assumptions:

$1,300 per ounce gold; $16.00 per ounce

silver; and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in estimating

the Company’s production guidance for

2019. Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the average

LBMA price during the period. This

revised methodology of calculating GEOs

and SEOs has been applied to all periods

presented.

Summary of Ounces Sold Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018 Gold ounces sold Salobo 58,137 63,064 57,715 84,160 75,351 65,139 70,734 54,645 Sudbury (2) 7,394 7,600 8,309 4,061 4,864 2,560 4,400 5,186 Constancia 5,108 4,742 4,409 5,512 3,645 2,980 2,172 3,247 San Dimas (3) 11,499 11,374 10,284 11,510 8,453 9,771 3,738 Stillwater 4 2,925 3,314 3,301 2,856 3,473 2,075 Other Minto 5 765 3,307 2,674 796 2,284 1,763 777 4,160 4,672 5,294 3,614 4,353 5,921 3,812 5,132 Total Other 4,160 4,672 6,059 6,921 7,027 6,717 6,096 6,895 — Total gold ounces sold 89,223 94,766 90,077 115,020 102,813 89,242 87,140 69,973 — Silver ounces sold San Dimas (3) 1,070 1,372 Peñasquito 1,268 1,233 912 1,164 901 1,241 1,547 1,227 Antamina 1,227 1,059 1,186 1,255 1,300 1,333 1,422 1,413 Constancia 672 521 478 735 629 567 410 574 Other Los Filos 26 44 26 38 15 27 35 52 Zinkgruvan 473 459 337 232 543 326 297 391 Yauliyacu 561 574 542 15 317 697 521 360 Stratoni 120 126 240 80 78 125 171 148 Minto 5 2 30 22 28 (1) Neves-Corvo 154 243 194 265 240 234 178 169 Aljustrel 121 139 216 381 226 302 Lagunas Norte 6 1 65 236 Pierina 6 54 88 Veladero 6 2 104 161 777 62 86 108 99 129 163 70 153 Total Other 1,517 1,671 1,665 1,140 1,570 1,877 1,523 1,757 — Total silver ounces sold 4,684 4,484 4,241 4,294 4,400 5,018 5,972 6,343 — Palladium ounces sold Stillwater 5,312 4,907 5,273 5,189 5,049 3,668 — GEOs sold 7 152,389 155,049 147,755 173,255 162,205 154,815 160,627 148,055 SEOs sold 7 12,382 12,598 12,005 14,077 13,179 12,579 13,051 12,029 — Cumulative payable gold ounces PBND 8 98,626 85,335 81,535 75,236 99,474 99,987 88,547 89,839 — Cumulative payable silver ounces PBND 8 4,546 4,138 3,403 3,585 3,184 3,015 3,375 4,126 — Cumulative payable palladium ounces PBND 8 4,872 4,163 4,504 4,754 5,282 4,671 — 1) All figures in thousands except

gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper

Cliff, Garson, Creighton and

Totten gold interests. 3) Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA

with Primero, the Company

acquired 100% of the payable

silver produced at San Dimas up

to 6 million ounces annually,

and 50% of any excess for the

life of the mine. The San Dimas

SPA was terminated on May 10,

2018 and concurrently the

Company entered into the new San

Dimas PMPA. 4) Comprised of the Stillwater and

East Boulder gold and palladium

interests. 5) The Minto mine was placed into

care and maintenance from

October 2018 to October 2019 6) In accordance with the Pascua-

Lama precious metal purchase

agreement, all deliveries from

Lagunas Norte, Pierina and

Veladero ceased effective March

31, 2018. 7) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided

to assist the reader, are based

on the following commodity price

assumptions: $1,300 per ounce

gold; $16.00 per ounce silver;

and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in

estimating the Company’s

production guidance for 2019.

Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the

average LBMA price during the

period. This revised methodology

of calculating GEOs and SEOs has

been applied to all periods

presented. 8) Payable gold, silver and

palladium ounces produced but

not yet delivered (“PBND”) are

based on management estimates.

These figures may be updated in

future periods as additional

information is received.

Results of OperationsThe operating results of the Company’s reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below. Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 — Ounces

Ounces Average Average Average Sales Net Cash Flow Total

Produced(2) Sold Realized Cash Cost Depletion Earnings From Assets

Price ($’s Per ($’s Per Operations

($’s Per Ounce)(3) Ounce)

Ounce) — Gold Salobo 74,716 58,137 $

1,484 $

404 $

383 $

86,252 $

40,488 $

55,963 $

2,605,257 Sudbury 4 6,639 7,394 1,481 400 819 10,952 1,936 8,342 344,043 Constancia 4,757 5,108 1,484 404 361 7,578 3,670 5,345 110,406 San Dimas 11,352 11,499 1,484 606 310 17,059 6,531 7,962 194,367 Stillwater 3,585 2,925 1,484 268 519 4,339 2,038 3,556 229,994 Other 5 6,176 4,160 1,481 420 462 6,162 2,492 4,413 13,168 — — 107,225 89,223 $

1,483 $

426 $

417 $

132,342 $

57,155 $

85,581 $

3,497,235 — Silver Peñasquito 1,895 1,268 $

17.33 $

4.21 $

3.06 $

21,974 $

12,752 $

16,636 $

374,702 Antamina 1,342 1,227 17.33 3.46 8.73 21,262 6,308 16,730 668,810 Constancia 632 672 17.33 5.96 7.50 11,641 2,598 6,348 228,187 Other 6 2,093 1,517 17.41 6.90 2.86 26,419 11,619 13,578 487,693 — — 5,962 4,684 $

17.36 $

5.13 $

5.12 $

81,296 $

33,277 $

53,292 $

1,759,392 — Palladium Stillwater 6,057 5,312 $

1,804 $

321 $

470 $

9,584 $

5,381 $

7,877 $

249,969 — — Cobalt Voisey’s Bay

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

$

$ $

227,510 — Operating results $

223,222 $

95,813 $

146,750 $

5,734,106 — Other General and administrative $

(11,695) $

(5,709) Finance costs (9,607) (9,537) Other (435) 409 Income tax 3,448 (46) — Total other $

(18,289) $

(14,883) $

543,901 — $

77,524 $

131,867 $

6,278,007 1) All figures in thousands except

gold and palladium ounces

produced and sold and per ounce

amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Comprised of the operating

Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson,

Creighton and Totten gold

interests as well as the non-

operating Stobie and Victor gold

interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777

and Minto gold interests in

addition to the non-operating

Rosemont gold interest. The

Minto mine was placed into care

and maintenance from October

2018 to October 2019. 6) Comprised of the operating Los

Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu,

Stratoni, Neves-Corvo,

Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver

interests as well as the non-

operating Keno Hill, Loma de La

Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont

silver interests. The Minto mine

was placed into care and

maintenance from October 2018 to

October 2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 — Ounces

Ounces

Average

Average Cash

Average Gross

Produced1, 2 Sold(2) Realized Cash Cost Operating Depletion Margin

Price ($’s Per Margin ($’s Per ($’s Per

($’s Per Ounce) 3 ($’s Per Ounce) Ounce)

Ounce) Ounce)4 Gold equivalent basis 5 186,892 152,389 $1,465 $418 $1,047 $418 $629 Silver equivalent basis 5 15,185 12,382 $18.03 $5.15 $12.88 $5.14 $7.74 — 1) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold

in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iv) at the end of this

press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided

to assist the reader, are based

on the following commodity price

assumptions: $1,300 per ounce

gold; $16.00 per ounce silver;

and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in

estimating the Company’s

production guidance for 2019.

Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the

average LBMA price during the

period. This revised methodology

of calculating GEOs and SEOs has

been applied to all periods

presented. Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 — Ounces

Ounces Average Average Average Sales Net Cash Flow Total

Produced(2) Sold Realized Cash Cost Depletion Earnings From Assets

Price ($’s Per ($’s Per Operations

($’s Per Ounce)(3) Ounce)

Ounce) — Gold Salobo 76,995 75,351 $

1,228 $

400 $

386 $

92,496 $

33,258 $

62,356 $

2,706,060 Sudbury 4 6,646 4,864 1,231 400 795 5,988 175 4,043 366,463 Constancia 4,266 3,645 1,225 400 374 4,467 1,645 3,008 117,547 San Dimas 10,092 8,453 1,241 600 558 10,486 694 5,414 208,195 Stillwater 3,472 3,473 1,232 220 528 4,278 1,680 3,513 236,432 Other 5 5,689 7,027 1,228 381 337 8,628 3,585 5,771 21,359 — — 107,160 102,813 $

1,229 $

409 $

421 $

126,343 $

41,037 $

84,105 $

3,656,056 — Silver Peñasquito 1,455 901 $

14.66 $

4.17 $

2.96 $

13,211 $

6,791 $

9,454 $

388,722 Antamina 1,225 1,300 14.57 2.92 8.70 18,945 3,832 14,898 710,077 Constancia 695 629 14.49 5.90 7.14 9,116 913 5,405 246,231 Other 6 2,124 1,570 14.81 5.89 2.41 23,238 10,214 13,415 502,638 — — 5,499 4,400 $

14.66 $

4.66 $

5.06 $

64,510 $

21,750 $

43,172 $

1,847,668 — Palladium Stillwater 5,869 5,049 $

1,137 $

205 $

463 $

5,738 $

2,363 $

4,703 $

259,693 — — Cobalt Voisey’s Bay

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

$

$ $

393,422 — Operating results $

196,591 $

65,150 $

131,980 $

6,156,839 — Other General and administrative $

(21,143) $

(6,168) Finance costs (13,836) (17,445) Other (4,670) 210 Income tax (18,673) (116) — Total other $

(58,322) $

(23,519) $

313,207 — $

6,828 $

108,461 $

6,470,046 1) All figures in thousands except

gold and palladium ounces

produced and sold and per ounce

amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Comprised of the operating

Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson,

Creighton and Totten gold

interests as well as the non-

operating Stobie and Victor gold

interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto

and 777 gold interests in

addition to the non-operating

Rosemont gold interest. The

Minto mine was placed into care

and maintenance from October

2018 to October 2019. 6) Comprised of the operating Los

Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu,

Stratoni, Minto, Neves-Corvo

and 777 silver interests as well

as the non-operating Keno Hill,

Aljustrel, Loma de La Plata,

Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver

interests. The Minto mine was

placed into care and maintenance

from October 2018 to October

2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 — Ounces

Ounces

Average

Average Cash

Average Gross

Produced1, 2 Sold(2) Realized Cash Cost Operating Depletion Margin

Price ($’s Per Margin ($’s Per ($’s Per

($’s Per Ounce) 3 ($’s Per Ounce) Ounce)

Ounce) Ounce)4 Gold equivalent basis 5 180,936 162,205 $1,212 $392 $820 $418 $402 Silver equivalent basis 5 14,701 13,179 $14.92 $4.83 $10.09 $5.15 $4.94 — 1) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold

in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iv) at the end of this

press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided

to assist the reader, are based

on the following commodity price

assumptions: $1,300 per ounce

gold; $16.00 per ounce silver;

and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in

estimating the Company’s

production guidance for 2019.

Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the

average LBMA price during the

period. This revised methodology

of calculating GEOs and SEOs has

been applied to all periods

presented. Year Ended December 31, 2019 — Ounces

Ounces Average Average Average Sales Gross Impairment

Net Cash Flow Total

Produced(2) Sold Realized Cash Depletion Margin Charges 4 Earnings From Assets

Price Cost ($’s Per Operations

($’s Per ($’s Per Ounce)

Ounce) Ounce)(3) — Gold Salobo 276,233 263,076 $

1,389 $

404 $

383 $

365,448 $

158,363

$ $

158,363 $

259,166 $

2,605,257 Sudbury 5 33,455 27,364 1,397 400 819 38,234 4,868 4,868 27,385 344,043 Constancia 19,288 19,771 1,397 402 361 27,613 12,527 12,527 19,668 110,406 San Dimas 44,377 44,667 1,400 604 310 62,528 21,706 21,706 35,534 194,367 Stillwater 13,635 12,396 1,396 250 519 17,303 7,776 7,776 14,209 229,994 Other 6 19,687 21,812 1,372 401 376 29,919 12,992 12,992 21,561 13,168 — — 406,675 389,086 $

1,391 $

421 $

408 $

541,045 $

218,232

$ $

218,232 $

377,523 $

3,497,235 — Silver Peñasquito 6,217 4,577 $

16.30 $

4.21 $

3.06 $

74,578 $

41,291

$ $

41,291 $

55,310 $

374,702 Antamina 5,075 4,727 16.15 3.24 8.73 76,328 19,739 19,739 61,007 668,810 Constancia 2,505 2,406 16.17 5.93 7.50 38,895 6,593 6,593 24,637 228,187 Other 7 8,765 5,993 16.45 6.68 2.50 98,600 43,581 43,581 55,509 487,693 — — 22,562 17,703 $

16.29 $

5.02 $

4.99 $

288,401 $

111,204

$ $

111,204 $

196,463 $

1,759,392 — Palladium Stillwater 21,993 20,681 $

1,542 $

273 $

470 $

31,886 $

16,511

$ $

16,511 $

26,230 $

249,969 — — Cobalt Voisey’s Bay

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

$ $

(165,912) $

(165,912)

$ $

227,510 — Operating results $

861,332 $

345,947 $

(165,912) $

180,035 $

600,216 $

5,734,106 — Other General and administrative $

(54,507) $

(46,292) Finance costs (48,730) (44,733) Other 274 (2,191) Income tax 9,066 (5,380) — Total other $

(93,897) $

(98,596) $

543,901 — $

86,138 $

501,620 $

6,278,007 1) All figures in thousands except

gold and palladium ounces

produced and sold and per ounce

amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Please refer to page 3 of this

press release for more

information. 5) Comprised of the operating

Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson,

Creighton and Totten gold

interests as well as the non-

operating Stobie and Victor gold

interests. 6) Comprised of the operating 777

and Minto gold interests in

addition to the non-operating

Rosemont gold interest. The

Minto mine was placed into care

and maintenance from October

2018 to October 2019. 7) Comprised of the operating Los

Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu,

Stratoni, Neves-Corvo,

Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver

interests as well as the non-

operating Keno Hill, Loma de La

Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont

silver interests. The Minto mine

was placed into care and

maintenance from October 2018 to

October 2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 — Ounces

Ounces

Average

Average Cash

Average Gross

Produced1, 2 Sold(2) Realized Cash Cost Operating Depletion Margin

Price ($’s Per Margin ($’s Per ($’s Per

($’s Per Ounce) 3 ($’s Per Ounce) Ounce)

Ounce) Ounce)4 Gold equivalent basis 5 707,195 628,447 $1,371 $411 $960 $409 $551 Silver equivalent basis 5 57,460 51,061 $16.87 $5.06 $11.81 $5.03 $6.78 — 1) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold

in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iv) at the end of this

press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided

to assist the reader, are based

on the following commodity price

assumptions: $1,300 per ounce

gold; $16.00 per ounce silver;

and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in

estimating the Company’s

production guidance for 2019.

Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the

average LBMA price during the

period. This revised methodology

of calculating GEOs and SEOs has

been applied to all periods

presented. Year Ended December 31, 2018 — Ounces

Ounces Average Average Average Sales

Net Cash Flow Total

Produced(2) Sold Realized Cash Cost Depletion Earnings From Assets

Price ($’s Per ($’s Per Operations

($’s Per Ounce)(3) Ounce)

Ounce) — Gold Salobo 281,780 265,869 $

1,266 $

400 $

386 $

336,474 $

127,455 $

230,126 $

2,706,060 Sudbury 4 23,143 17,010 1,281 400 795 21,785 1,456 14,959 366,463 Constancia 14,496 12,044 1,267 400 374 15,259 5,937 10,441 117,547 San Dimas 26,460 21,962 1,227 600 557 26,943 1,532 13,766 208,195 Stillwater 9,848 5,548 1,222 219 527 6,777 2,637 5,562 236,432 Other 5 28,247 26,735 1,270 388 391 33,955 13,129 22,162 21,359 — — 383,974 349,168 $

1,264 $

409 $

419 $

441,193 $

152,146 $

297,016 $

3,656,056 — Silver San Dimas 6 2,213 2,442 $

16.62 $

4.32 $

1.46 $

40,594 $

26,470 $

30,045

$ Peñasquito 5,222 4,916 15.80 4.17 2.96 77,691 42,662 57,190 388,722 Antamina 5,329 5,468 15.80 3.16 8.70 86,408 21,582 69,143 710,077 Constancia 2,527 2,180 15.63 5.90 7.14 34,082 5,647 21,219 246,231 Other 7 9,183 6,727 15.58 5.98 3.08 104,804 43,873 64,645 502,638 — — 24,474 21,733 $

15.81 $

4.67 $

4.69 $

343,579 $

140,234 $

242,242 $

1,847,668 — Palladium Stillwater 14,686 8,717 $

1,060 $

190 463 $

9,240 $

3,551 $

7,584 $

259,693 — — Cobalt Voisey’s Bay

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

n.a

$

$

$ $

393,422 — Operating results $

794,012 $

295,931 $

546,842 $

6,156,839 — Other General and administrative $

(51,650) $

(29,564) Finance costs (41,187) (40,363) Gain on disposal of San Dimas SPA 245,715 Other (5,826) 1,458 Income tax (15,868) (960) — Total other $

131,184 $

(69,429) $

313,207 — $

427,115 $

477,413 $

6,470,046 1) All figures in thousands except

gold and palladium ounces

produced and sold and per ounce

amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Comprised of the operating

Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson,

Creighton and Totten gold

interests, the non-operating

Stobie and Victor gold

interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto

and 777 gold interests in

addition to the non-operating

Rosemont gold interest. The

Minto mine was placed into care

and maintenance from October

2018 to October 2019. 6) Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA,

the Company acquired 100% of the

payable silver produced at San

Dimas up to 6 million ounces

annually, and 50% of any excess

for the life of the mine. On May

10, 2018, the Company terminated

the San Dimas SPA and

concurrently entered into the

new San Dimas PMPA 7) Comprised of the operating Los

Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu,

Stratoni, Minto, Neves-Corvo,

Lagunas Norte, Pierina, Veladero

and 777 silver interests as well

as the non-operating Keno Hill,

Aljustrel, Loma de La Plata,

Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver

interests. In accordance with

the Pascua-Lama PMPA, all

deliveries from Lagunas Norte,

Pierina and Veladero ceased

effective March 31, 2018.

Additionally, The Minto mine was

placed into care and maintenance

from October 2018 to October

2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2018 — Ounces

Ounces

Average

Average Cash

Average Gross

Produced1, Sold(2) Realized Cash Cost Operating Depletion Margin

2 Price ($’s Per Margin ($’s Per ($’s Per

($’s Per Ounce) 3 ($’s Per Ounce) Ounce)

Ounce) Ounce)4 Gold equivalent basis 5 700,446 625,701 $1,269 $393 $876 $403 $473 Silver equivalent basis 5 56,911 50,838 $15.62 $4.83 $10.79 $4.96 $5.83 — 1) Ounces produced represent the

quantity of gold, silver and

palladium contained in

concentrate or doré prior to

smelting or refining deductions.

Production figures are based on

information provided by the

operators of the mining

operations to which the mineral

stream interests relate or

management estimates in those

situations where other

information is not available.

Certain production figures may

be updated in future periods as

additional information is

received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold

in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iii) at the end of this

press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS

measure (iv) at the end of this

press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided

to assist the reader, are based

on the following commodity price

assumptions: $1,300 per ounce

gold; $16.00 per ounce silver;

and $1,350 per ounce palladium,

consistent with those used in

estimating the Company’s

production guidance for 2019.

Previously, GEOs and SEOs were

calculated by referencing the

average LBMA price during the

period. This revised methodology

of calculating GEOs and SEOs has

been applied to all periods

presented.

Non-IFRS MeasuresWheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and; (iv) cash operating margin.i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash impairment charges, non-cash fair value (gains) losses, non-cash share of losses of associates, the impact of the CRA Settlement and other one-time (income) expenses. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance.The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted). Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 — Net earnings $

77,524 $

6,828 $

86,138 $

427,115 Add back (deduct): Impairment loss 167,561 Gain on disposal of San Dimas SPA (245,715) Share in losses of associate 53 59 164 432 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held 10 1 16 124 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable 366 661 1,043 2,878 Gain on disposal of mineral royalty interest (2,929) Fees for contract amendments and reconciliations (248) Costs associated with the CRA Settlement Income tax expense related to CRA Settlement 20,334 20,334 Interest and penalties 4,317 4,317 Professional fees 4,545 4,545 — Adjusted net earnings $

77,953 $

36,745 $

251,993 $

213,782 — Divided by: Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 447,475 444,057 446,021 443,407 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 448,426 444,429 446,930 443,862 — Equals: Adjusted earnings per share – basic $

0.17 $

0.08 $

0.56 $

0.48 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted $

0.17 $

0.08 $

0.56 $

0.48 —

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted). Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 — Cash generated by operating activities $

131,867 $

108,461 $

501,620 $

477,413 — Divided by: Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 447,475 444,057 446,021 443,407 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 448,426 444,429 446,930 443,862 — Equals: Operating cash flow per share – basic $

0.29 $

0.24 $

1.12 $

1.08 Operating cash flow per share – diluted $

0.29 $

0.24 $

1.12 $

1.08 ===

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow.The following table provides a reconciliation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis. Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold 2019 2018 2019 2018

and per ounce amounts) — Cost of sales $

127,409 $

131,441 $

515,385 $

498,081 Less: depletion (63,646) (67,843) (256,826) (252,287) — Cash cost of sales $

63,763 $

63,598 $

258,559 $

245,794 — Cash cost of sales is comprised of: Total cash cost of gold sold $

38,008 $

42,054 $

163,997 $

142,728 Total cash cost of silver sold 24,048 20,508 88,906 101,410 Total cash cost of palladium sold 1,707 1,036 5,656 1,656 — Total cash cost of sales $

63,763 $

63,598 $

258,559 $

245,794 — Divided by: Total gold ounces sold 89,223 102,813 389,086 349,168 Total silver ounces sold 4,684 4,400 17,703 21,733 Total palladium ounces sold 5,312 5,049 20,681 8,717 — Equals: Average cash cost of gold (per ounce) $

426 $

409 $

421 $

409 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce) $

5.13 $

4.66 $

5.02 $

4.67 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce) $

321 $

205 $

273 $

190 —

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow.The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin. Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per 2019 2018 2019 2018

ounce amounts) — Total sales: Gold $

132,342 $

126,343 $

541,045 $

441,193 Silver $

81,296 $

64,510 $

288,401 $

343,579 Palladium $

9,584 $

5,738 $

31,886 $

9,240 Divided by: Total gold ounces sold 89,223 102,813 389,086 349,168 Total silver ounces sold 4,684 4,400 17,703 21,733 Total palladium ounces sold 5,312 5,049 20,681 8,717 — Equals: Average realized price of gold (per ounce) $

1,483 $

1,229 $

1,391 $

1,264 Average realized price of silver (per ounce) $

17.36 $

14.66 $

16.29 $

15.81 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce) $

1,804 $

1,137 $

1,542 $

1,060 Less: Average cash cost of gold (1) (per ounce) $

(426) $

(409) $

(421) $

(409) Average cash cost of silver (1) (per ounce) $

(5.13) $

(4.66) $

(5.02) $

(4.67) Average cash cost of palladium (1) (per ounce) $

(321) $

(205) $

(273) $

(190) — Equals: Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold $

1,057 $

820 $

970 $

855 As a percentage of realized price of gold 71% 67% 70% 68% Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold $

12.23 $

10.00 $

11.27 $

11.14 As a percentage of realized price of silver 70% 68% 69% 70% Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold $

1,483 $

932 $

1,269 $

870 As a percentage of realized price of palladium 82% 82% 82% 82% — 1) Please refer to non-

IFRS measure (iii),

above.

v. Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the outstanding bank debt under the Revolving Facility. The Company presents net debt as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s liquidity and financial position.The following table provides a calculation of the Company’s net debt.

As at As at

December 31 December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 — Bank debt $

874,500 $

1,264,000 Less: cash and cash equivalents (103,986) (75,767) — Net debt $

770,514 $

1,188,233 ===

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton’s MD&A available on the Company’s website at www.wheatonpm.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=3885825306&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheatonpm.com%2F&a=www.wheatonpm.com] and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=722137403&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com].CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTSThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton’s precious metals purchase agreement (“PMPA”) counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton’s PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the “Mining Operations”), the ability of Wheaton’s PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton’s PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton’s production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton’s production mix, the ability of Wheaton’s PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company’s business structure, the Company’s assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible audits for taxation years subsequent to 2015, the Company’s intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to outstanding class actions and audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, “potential”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton’s ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement at the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and relying on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton’s interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company’s tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company’s previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 (including whether there will be any material change in the Company’s facts or change in law or jurisprudence), credit and liquidity, indebtedness and guarantees, mine operator concentration, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change and epidemics, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, and other risks discussed in the section entitled “Description of the Business – Risk Factors” in Wheaton’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=722137403&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com], and in Wheaton’s Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 6-K filed March 20, 2019 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. (the “Disclosure”). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing class action litigation and CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton’s application of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 is accurate (including the Company’s assessment that there will be no material change in the Company’s facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton’s expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton’s management’s current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.Cautionary Language Regarding Reserves And ResourcesFor further information on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and on Wheaton more generally, readers should refer to Wheaton’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Wheaton since January 1, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wheaton’s Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: The information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The terms “mineral reserve”, “proven mineral reserve” and “probable mineral reserve” are Canadian mining terms defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). These definitions differ from the definitions in Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a “reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. Also, under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. In addition, the terms “mineral resource”, “measured mineral resource”, “indicated mineral resource” and “inferred mineral resource” are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. “Inferred mineral resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Disclosure of “contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute “reserves” by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information contained herein that describes Wheaton’s mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. United States investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Wheaton’s Form 40-F, a copy of which may be obtained from Wheaton or from http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=679514958&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fedgar.shtml&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fedgar.shtml].In accordance with the Company’s MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries.Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2745138-1&h=3885825306&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wheatonpm.com%2F&a=www.wheatonpm.com]Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Web site: http://www.silverwheaton.com//