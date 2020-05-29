20:00 | 29.05.2020

Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024 | Stabilization Of Global Crude Oil Prices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wheel loaders market and it is poised to grow by $16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005447/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Requestfor Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Wheel Loaders Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Stabilization of global crude oil prices ]has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing rental equipment market might hamper market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-wheel-loaders-market-industry-analysisWheel Loaders Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wheel Loaders Market is segmented as below: End-user Construction Agriculture Output >80 HP 40-80 HP 80 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 40-80 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 <40 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Output

