20:00 | 29.05.2020
Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024 | Stabilization Of Global Crude Oil Prices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the wheel loaders market and it is poised to grow by $16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005447/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Requestfor Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Wheel Loaders Market. Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stabilization of global crude oil prices ]has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing rental equipment market might hamper market growth.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-wheel-loaders-market-industry-analysisWheel Loaders Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Wheel Loaders Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Construction
Agriculture
Output
>80 HP
40-80 HP
80 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
40-80 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
<40 HP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Output
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AGCO Corp.
Caterpillar Inc.
CNH Industrial NV
Deere & Co.
Doosan Corp.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Terex Corp.
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
