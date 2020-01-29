0:00 | 30.01.2020



White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) 31 December 2019 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report



White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) provide the Quarterly Activities Report – for the Quarter ended 31 December 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Stream sediment sampling has identified a large, robust gold anomaly named Last Chance, measuring 15km2 in area and located in the Tintina Gold Province, Alaska.

– The Tintina Gold Province is host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au).

– Within the greater gold anomaly, a highly anomalous core area with over 3.5km of east-west strike length has been defined by four first order stream catchments at >100ppb (0.1g/t) gold with a peak value >0.4g/t gold.

– Stream sediment sampling also identified a strong zinc-copper anomaly named the Moose prospect.

– White Rock has moved quickly and has secured an additional 84km2 of tenements over these two high priority target areas, expanding the Company’s total district-scale strategic tenement package to 559km2.

– Drilling at the high-grade Dry Creek VMS deposit intersected 1.4m @ 13.9% zinc, 4.4% lead, 115g/t silver, 0.8g/t gold & 0.3% copper for 21.6% Zn Eq1 interpreted to be the extension to the high grade Fosters lens, the upper of two lenses in the Dry Creek deposit.

– Previous drilling at Dry Creek tested the deposit to a depth of just 200 metres. The success of this 200 metre plus down-dip step out drill hole suggests considerable potential for the deposit to grow in size and tonnes along its entire 1,200 metre strike length.

– Drilling terminated due to poor ground conditions in the hangingwall chert sequence believed to be above the high-grade Discovery lens stratigraphic position.

To view the quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/779KTQJ3

About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company’s flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.

