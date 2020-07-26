0:00 | 27.07.2020



White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Quarterly Activities Report



White Rock Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:WRM) Exploration activities during the Quarter at the Company’s 100% owned Last Chance gold target, located in the Tintina Gold Province of central Alaska, has yielded highly encouraging results:-

– A sample of 77.5g/t gold and another of 4,580g/t (147 ozs/t) silver in rock chips.

– Up to 7.1g/t gold in soil samples.

– Gold-arsenic-antimony anomalism defined by systematic soil sampling has revealed an enormous system extending for over 6km strike east-west and up to 1.2km wide

– A first phase diamond drilling program is scheduled to commence prior to 1 August, 2020. The first drill holes will target the broadest and most developed zones of gold and pathfinder geochemical anomalism with the aim of testing the high grade clusters and developing a better understanding of the lithologic and structural controls of the hydrothermal system.

– The Tintina Gold Province is host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au).

– During the Quarter, White Rock moved to secure a strategic regional tenement position surrounding the Company’s Last Chance Gold Target including readily apparent strike extensions of the gold system. An additional 375 mining claims covering 240km2 (93 square miles) were staked. White Rock’s Red Mountain project now comprises 1,298 mining claims over 798km2 (308 square miles).

– Dr. Quinton Hennigh was appointed as Technical Advisor to assist with the Company’s exploration program in Alaska and its investor relations presence in North America.

– Completion of a $15.85 million capital raise subsequent to the end of the Quarter sees the Company well-funded to pursue a successful discovery.

