|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 03.08.2020
White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Share Consolidation Update
White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) advises that its 100 to 1 share consolidation, which was approved at the general meeting held on 9 July 2020, is now complete.
White Rock continues to trade on a deferred settlement basis under the code of WRMDA until Thursday, 6 August 2020.
Normal trading in White Rock shares under the code “WRM” is expected to commence on Thursday, 6 August 2020.
To view White Rock’s capital structure following completion, please visit:
About White Rock Minerals Ltd:
White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company’s flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.
Contact:
For Media and Broker queries:
Source:
White Rock Minerals Ltd
Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer