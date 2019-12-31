|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 24.02.2021
Whiting Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.
Net loss was $1.2 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
Adjusted EBITDAX was $120 million and $382 million for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020, respectively (see further discussion regarding the calculation of adjusted EBITDAX in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below)
On September 1, 2020 (the “Emergence Date”) the Company emerged from voluntary bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. Beginning on the Emergence Date, the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new basis of accounting, and became a new entity for financial reporting purposes. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the implementation of the Company’s chapter 11 plan of reorganization, the consolidated financial statements after September 1, 2020 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to “Successor” refer to the Whiting entity after emergence from bankruptcy on the Emergence Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to the Whiting entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy. References to “Successor Period” refer to the period from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. References to “Current Predecessor YTD Period” refer to the period from January 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020.
Although GAAP requires that the Company report on results for the Successor Period and Current Predecessor YTD Period separately, our operating results are discussed below for the year ended December 31, 2020 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods in order to provide the most meaningful comparison of our current results to prior periods.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $168 million to $212 million when comparing to the fourth quarter of 2019. A decrease in total production, which was primarily due to reduced development activity during 2020, accounted for approximately $114 million of the change in revenue. Lower commodity prices realized accounted for the remaining $54 million decrease in revenue between periods.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to a net loss of $147 million, or $1.62 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56 million or $1.46 per share. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, as determined under U.S. GAAP excluding the effects of non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable.
Adjusted EBITDAX for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $120 million compared to $241 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX for the full-year of 2020 was $382 million compared to $979 million for the full-year of 2019. The Company’s revenues and EBITDAX for 2020 were similarly affected by lower production volumes due to reduced development activity during the year in response to the prevailing commodity price environment. This depressed commodity price environment also directly affected the Company’s results with lower prices received for its products. These effects were partially offset by reduced general and administrative expenses and DD&A primarily due to cost control measures implemented by the Company and its reorganization under bankruptcy. Select operating statistics are presented in the following tables:
Oil (MBbl)
5,110
7,376
NGLs (MBbl)
1,546
1,886
Natural gas (MMcf)
10,709
12,316
Total production (MBOE)
8,441
11,315
Oil (per Bbl):
Price received
$
37.89
$
48.67
Effect of crude oil hedging (1)
(0.55
)
1.36
Realized price (2)
$
37.34
$
50.03
Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3)
$
42.59
$
56.93
NGLs (per Bbl):
Realized price
$
6.88
$
8.79
Natural gas (per Mcf):
Price received
$
0.75
$
0.41
Effect of natural gas hedging (4)
(0.20
)
–
Realized price
$
0.55
$
0.41
Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3)
$
2.51
$
2.44
Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)
$
24.56
$
34.53
Lease operating ($ per BOE)
6.57
6.37
Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)
0.72
0.91
Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)
6.80
18.06
General and administrative ($ per BOE)
1.35
3.11
Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)
9
%
9
%
__________
Oil (MBbl)
6,857
15,273
22,130
29,811
NGLs (MBbl)
2,104
4,522
6,626
7,596
Natural gas (MMcf)
14,340
29,667
44,007
50,483
Total production (MBOE)
11,351
24,740
36,091
45,820
Oil (per Bbl):
Price received
$
37.05
$
28.86
$
31.40
$
50.06
Effect of crude oil hedging (1)
(0.34
)
3.00
1.96
0.83
Realized price (2)
$
36.71
$
31.86
$
33.36
$
50.89
Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (3)
$
41.84
$
38.23
$
39.35
$
56.97
NGLs (per Bbl):
Realized price
$
5.90
$
4.45
$
4.91
$
6.76
Natural gas (per Mcf):
Price received
$
0.48
$
(0.06
)
$
0.11
$
0.57
Effect of natural gas hedging (4)
(0.11
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
–
Realized price
$
0.37
$
(0.07
)
$
0.07
$
0.57
Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (3)
$
2.44
$
1.76
$
1.98
$
2.58
Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)
$
23.74
$
20.39
$
21.44
$
34.86
Lease operating ($ per BOE)
6.52
6.40
6.43
7.17
Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)
0.71
0.90
0.84
0.93
Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)
6.83
13.69
11.53
17.82
General and administrative ($ per BOE)
1.91
3.71
3.15
2.89
Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)
9
%
9
%
9
%
9
%
2021(1)
NYMEX WTI
Fixed Price Swaps
5,523
MBbl
$44.36
–
–
2021(1)
NYMEX WTI
Two-way Collars
6,212
MBbl
–
$38.86
$47.09
2022
NYMEX WTI
Fixed Price Swaps
630
MBbl
$54.30
–
–
2022
NYMEX WTI
Two-way Collars
8,460
MBbl
–
$41.95
$52.35
2023(2)
NYMEX WTI
Two-way Collars
1,980
MBbl
–
$45.77
$56.01
Total
22,805
2021(3)
NYMEX Henry Hub
Fixed Price Swaps
16,290
BBtu
$2.80
–
–
2021(3)
NYMEX Henry Hub
Two-way Collars
9,180
BBtu
–
$2.60
$2.79
2022
NYMEX Henry Hub
Fixed Price Swaps
3,390
BBtu
$2.65
–
–
2022
NYMEX Henry Hub
Two-way Collars
10,720
BBtu
–
$2.35
$2.85
2023(2)
NYMEX Henry Hub
Two-way Collars
1,800
BBtu
–
$2.60
$3.05
Total
41,380
82 – 88
Oil production (MBO per day)
48 – 52
Capital expenditures (MM)
$ 228 – $ 252
Lease operating expense (MM)
$ 220 – $ 245
General and administrative cash expense (MM)
$ 48 – $ 52
The Company currently has one drilling rig operating in its Sanish Field in North Dakota as well as one completion crew operating in the Foreman Butte/Hidden Bench areas. With the previously announced development program the Company expected to generate in excess of $150 million of free cash flow. Anticipating commodity price fluctuation throughout the year and considering that oil revenue represents over 90% of Whiting’s revenues, the Company expects a $1 change in WTI to impact free cash flow by approximately $10 million, subject to the effect of hedges at certain prices.
Total operating revenues
$
212,274
$
380,601
Total operating expenses
207,502
412,454
Total other expense, net
5,822
42,041
Net loss
(1,197
)
(147,487
)
Per basic share
(0.03
)
(1.62
)
Per diluted share
(0.03
)
(1.62
)
Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
55,543
(20,414
)
Per basic share
1.46
(0.22
)
Per diluted share
1.46
(0.22
)
Adjusted EBITDAX (1)
119,825
240,872
____________
Total operating revenues
$
273,358
$
459,004
$
732,362
$
1,572,245
Total operating expenses
238,379
4,651,298
4,889,677
1,559,576
Total other (income) expense, net
7,944
(170,459
)
(162,515
)
181,615
Net income (loss)
39,073
(3,965,461
)
(3,926,388
)
(241,166
)
Per basic share (1)
1.03
(43.37
)
(103.11
)
(2.64
)
Per diluted share (1)
1.03
(43.37
)
(103.11
)
(2.64
)
Adjusted net income (loss) (2)
63,794
(209,656
)
(145,862
)
(78,236
)
Per basic share (1)
1.68
(2.29
)
(3.83
)
(0.86
)
Per diluted share (1)
1.67
(2.29
)
(3.83
)
(0.86
)
Adjusted EBITDAX (2)
154,521
227,580
382,101
979,048
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,607
$
8,652
Restricted cash
2,760
–
Accounts receivable trade, net
142,830
308,249
Prepaid expenses and other
19,224
14,082
Total current assets
190,421
330,983
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
1,812,601
12,812,007
Other property and equipment
74,064
178,689
Total property and equipment
1,886,665
12,990,696
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(73,869
)
(5,735,239
)
Total property and equipment, net
1,812,796
7,255,457
Other long-term assets
40,723
50,281
$
2,043,940
$
7,636,721
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable trade
$
23,697
$
80,100
Revenues and royalties payable
151,196
202,010
Accrued capital expenditures
20,155
64,263
Accrued liabilities and other
36,170
53,597
Accrued lease operating expenses
23,457
38,262
Accrued interest
476
53,928
Taxes payable
11,997
26,844
Derivative liabilities
49,485
10,285
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
5,361
21,125
Total current liabilities
321,994
550,414
Long-term debt
360,000
2,799,885
Asset retirement obligations
91,864
131,208
Operating lease obligations
17,415
31,722
Deferred income taxes
–
73,593
Other long-term liabilities
23,863
24,928
Total liabilities
815,136
3,611,750
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Predecessor common stock, $0.001 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized; 91,743,571 issued and 91,326,469 outstanding as of December 31, 2019
–
92
Successor common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,051,125 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020
38
–
Additional paid-in capital
1,189,693
6,409,991
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
39,073
(2,385,112
)
Total equity
1,228,804
4,024,971
$
2,043,940
$
7,636,721
Oil, NGL and natural gas sales
$
212,274
$
380,601
Lease operating expenses
55,455
72,043
Transportation, gathering, compression and other
6,058
10,293
Production and ad valorem taxes
18,242
35,416
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
57,392
204,322
Exploration and impairment
3,658
10,693
General and administrative
11,389
35,172
Derivative loss, net
55,308
46,338
Loss on sale of properties
–
283
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(2,106
)
Total operating expenses
207,502
412,454
4,772
(31,853
)
Interest expense
(5,952
)
(45,773
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
3,232
Interest income and other
130
500
Reorganization items, net
–
–
Total other income (expense)
(5,822
)
(42,041
)
(1,050
)
(73,894
)
–
Current
147
–
Deferred
–
73,593
Income tax expense
147
73,593
$
(1,197
)
$
(147,487
)
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
(1.62
)
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(1.62
)
Basic
38,090
91,317
Diluted
38,090
91,317
Oil, NGL and natural gas sales
$
273,358
$
459,004
$
732,362
$
1,572,245
Lease operating expenses
73,981
158,228
232,209
328,427
Transportation, gathering, compression and other
8,038
22,266
30,304
42,438
Production and ad valorem taxes
24,150
41,204
65,354
138,212
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
77,502
338,757
416,259
816,488
Exploration and impairment
7,865
4,184,830
4,192,695
54,738
General and administrative
21,734
91,816
113,550
132,609
Derivative (gain) loss, net
24,714
(181,614
)
(156,900
)
53,769
Loss on sale of properties
395
927
1,322
1,964
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(5,116
)
(5,116
)
(9,069
)
Total operating expenses
238,379
4,651,298
4,889,677
1,559,576
34,979
(4,192,294
)
(4,157,315
)
12,669
Interest expense
(8,080
)
(73,054
)
(81,134
)
(191,047
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
25,883
25,883
7,830
Interest income and other
136
211
347
1,602
Reorganization items, net
–
217,419
217,419
–
Total other income (expense)
(7,944
)
170,459
162,515
(181,615
)
27,035
(4,021,835
)
(3,994,800
)
(168,946
)
Current
2,463
2,718
5,181
–
Deferred
(14,501
)
(59,092
)
(73,593
)
72,220
Income tax expense (benefit)
(12,038
)
(56,374
)
(68,412
)
72,220
$
39,073
$
(3,965,461
)
$
(3,926,388
)
$
(241,166
)
Basic
$
1.03
$
(43.37
)
$
(103.11
)
$
(2.64
)
Diluted
$
1.03
$
(43.37
)
$
(103.11
)
$
(2.64
)
Basic
38,080
91,423
38,080
91,285
Diluted
38,119
91,423
38,080
91,285
$
(1,197
)
$
(147,487
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(2,106
)
Loss on sale of properties
–
283
Impairment expense
3,233
2,137
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
(3,232
)
Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP
55,308
46,338
Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period
(4,973
)
10,060
Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)
3,025
–
Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC
147
73,593
Adjusted net income (loss) (2)
$
55,543
$
(20,414
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic
$
1.46
$
(0.22
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
1.46
$
(0.22
)
____________
$
39,073
$
(3,965,461
)
$
(3,926,388
)
$
(241,166
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(5,116
)
(5,116
)
(9,069
)
Loss on sale of properties
395
927
1,322
1,964
Impairment expense
3,233
4,161,885
4,165,118
17,866
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
(25,883
)
(25,883
)
(7,830
)
Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP
24,714
(181,614
)
(156,900
)
53,769
Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period
(3,942
)
45,483
41,541
24,857
Reorganization items, net
–
(217,419
)
(217,419
)
–
Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)
12,359
32,888
45,247
7,780
Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC
(12,038
)
(55,346
)
(67,384
)
73,593
Adjusted net income (loss) (2)
$
63,794
$
(209,656
)
$
(145,862
)
$
(78,236
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic (3)
$
1.68
$
(2.29
)
$
(3.83
)
$
(0.86
)
Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted (3)
$
1.67
$
(2.29
)
$
(3.83
)
$
(0.86
)
____________
$
(1,197
)
$
(147,487
)
Interest expense
5,952
45,773
Interest income
(2
)
–
Income tax expense
147
73,593
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
57,392
204,322
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(2,106
)
Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP
55,308
46,338
Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs
(4,973
)
10,060
Non-cash stock-based compensation
515
2,635
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
(3,232
)
Loss on sale of properties
–
283
Impairment expense
3,233
2,136
Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)
3,025
–
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
119,400
232,315
Exploration expense
425
8,557
Adjusted EBITDAX (2)
$
119,825
$
240,872
____________
$
39,073
$
(3,965,461
)
$
(3,926,388
)
$
(241,166
)
Interest expense
8,080
73,054
81,134
191,047
Interest income
(2
)
(211
)
(213
)
(2
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(12,038
)
(56,374
)
(68,412
)
72,220
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
77,502
338,757
416,259
816,488
Amortization of deferred gain on sale
–
(5,116
)
(5,116
)
(9,069
)
Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP
24,714
(181,614
)
(156,900
)
53,769
Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs
(3,942
)
45,483
41,541
24,857
Non-cash stock-based compensation
515
3,719
4,234
7,721
Gain on extinguishment of debt
–
(25,883
)
(25,883
)
(7,830
)
Loss on sale of properties
395
927
1,322
1,964
Impairment expense
3,233
4,161,885
4,165,118
17,866
Reorganization items, net
–
(217,419
)
(217,419
)
–
Restructuring and other significant cost drivers (1)
12,359
32,888
45,247
14,311
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
149,889
204,635
354,524
942,176
Exploration expense
4,632
22,945
27,577
36,872
Adjusted EBITDAX (2)
$
154,521
$
227,580
$
382,101
$
979,048
____________
$
70,528
$
235,035
Changes in working capital
39,314
(46,352
)
Capital expenditures
(20,504
)
(102,702
)
Free cash flow (1)
$
89,338
$
85,981
$
82,168
$
112,613
$
194,781
$
755,960
Changes in working capital
44,318
(59,815
)
(15,497
)
7,848
Capital expenditures
(23,993
)
(185,362
)
(209,355
)
(778,254
)
Free cash flow (1)
$
102,493
$
(132,564
)
$
(30,071
)
$
(14,446
)
____________
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our emergence from bankruptcy; declines in, or extended periods of low oil, NGL or natural gas prices; the occurrence of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the coronavirus pandemic; actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to set and maintain production levels; the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; our level of success in development and production activities; impacts resulting from the allocation of resources among our strategic opportunities; our ability to replace our oil and natural gas reserves; the geographic concentration of our operations; our inability to access oil and gas markets due to market conditions or operational impediments; market availability of, and risks associated with, transport of oil and gas; weakened differentials impacting the price we receive for oil and natural gas; our ability to successfully complete asset acquisitions and dispositions and the risks related thereto; shortages of or delays in obtaining qualified personnel or equipment, including drilling rigs and completion services; the timing of our development expenditures; properties that we acquire may not produce as projected and may have unidentified liabilities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; we may incur substantial losses and be subject to liability claims as a result of our oil and gas operations, including uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from our oil and gas operations; lack of control over non-operated properties; unforeseen underperformance of or liabilities associated with acquired properties or other strategic partnerships or investments; competition in the oil and gas industry; cybersecurity attacks or failures of our telecommunication and other information technology infrastructure; our ability to comply with debt covenants, periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under our Exit Credit Agreement and our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to service our indebtedness; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of our capital expenditures budget; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, regulation and other factors; inaccuracies of our reserve estimates or our assumptions underlying them; the impacts of hedging on our results of operations; our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards in future periods; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs and other cash and noncash charges; the impact of negative shifts in investor sentiment towards the oil and gas industry; federal and state initiatives relating to the regulation of hydraulic fracturing and air emissions; the Biden administration could enact regulations that impose more onerous permitting and other costly environmental health and safety requirements; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing our oil and gas operations; the potential impact of changes in laws that could have a negative effect on the oil and gas industry; impacts of local regulations, climate change issues, negative perception of our industry and corporate governance standards; negative impacts from litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation, and disclaim any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this news release.
