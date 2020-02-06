|
23:00 | 06.02.2020
Whiting USA Trust II Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
Whiting USA Trust II (the “Trust”) (OTC:WHZT) announced today that the Trust will make a distribution to unitholders in the first quarter of 2020, which relates to net profits generated during the fourth quarterly payment period of 2019. Unitholders of record on February 19, 2020 will receive a distribution of $0.014555 per unit, which is payable on or before March 2, 2020 (the “February 2020 distribution”).
As of the date of this press release, 99.9% of the Trust’s total 18,400,000 units outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Corporation’s nominee) as the official unitholder of record. The record date of February 19, 2020 for this distribution is only applicable to unitholders of record such as Cede & Co., and the ex-date, as set by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., or FINRA, actually determines which street name holders will be eligible to receive the February 2020 distribution.
Sales volumes, net profits and selected performance metrics for the quarterly payment period were:
Sales volumes:
Oil (Bbl)(1)
187,185
Natural gas (Mcf)
232,720
Total (BOE)(2)
225,972
Gross proceeds:
Oil sales(1)
$
9,322,830
Natural gas sales
424,842
Total gross proceeds
$
9,747,672
Costs:
Lease operating expenses(3)
$
8,270,291
Production taxes
497,918
Development costs(4)
455,439
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives(5)
–
Total costs
$
9,223,648
Net profits
$
524,024
90
%
Total cash available for the Trust
$
471,622
Provision for estimated Trust expenses
(200,000)
Montana state income taxes withheld
(3,819)
Net cash proceeds available for distribution
$
267,803
Trust units outstanding
18,400,000
Cash distribution per Trust unit
$
0.014555
Selected performance metrics:
Crude oil average realized price (per Bbl)(1)
$
49.81
Natural gas average realized price (per Mcf)(6)
$
1.83
Lease operating expenses (per BOE)(3)
$
36.60
Production tax rate (percent of total gross proceeds)
5.1
%
__________
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
The Trust’s net profits interest (“NPI”), which is the only asset of the Trust other than cash reserves held for future Trust expenses, represents the right to receive 90% of the net proceeds from Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s interests in certain existing oil and natural gas properties located primarily in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.
The market price of the Trust units will decline to zero at the termination of the Trust, which will occur around or shortly after the termination or sale of the net profits interest. As described in the Trust’s public filings, since the assets of the Trust are depleting assets, a portion of each cash distribution paid on the Trust units, if any, should be considered by investors as a return of capital, with the remainder being considered as a return on investment.
Although oil and gas prices have stabilized since the lows experienced during the 2016 distribution periods, oil and gas prices historically have been volatile and may fluctuate widely in the future. The Trust is unable to predict future commodity prices; however, if prices decline in future periods, a reduction in the amount of net proceeds to which the Trust is entitled is likely to occur. Additionally, in the current commodity price environment, the Trust’s distributions have increased sensitivity to fluctuations in operating and capital expenditures and commodity price differentials. If the NPI generates net losses or limited net proceeds, the net profits interest may not provide sufficient funds to the Trustee to enable it to pay all of the Trust’s administrative expenses.
Lower commodity prices are likely to cause a reduction in the amount of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids that is economic to produce from the underlying properties, which may in turn extend the length of time required to produce the Trust’s 10.61 MMBOE. Alternatively, higher commodity prices may potentially result in an increase in the amount of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids that is economic to produce from the underlying properties, however, higher prices could result in increases to the cost of materials, services and personnel. Furthermore, cash distributions to unitholders may decline at a faster rate than the rate of production due to industry-specific risks and uncertainties such as (i) oil and gas price declines, (ii) fixed and semi-variable costs not decreasing as fast as production volumes, (iii) expected future development being delayed, reduced or cancelled or (iv) increased operating or capital expenditures for non-operated properties that are outside the control of Whiting Petroleum Corporation or the Trust.
