23:01 | 06.08.2020
Whiting USA Trust II Announces Trust Quarterly Results
Whiting USA Trust II (the “Trust”) (OTC:WHZT) announced today that it determined there will be no distribution made to unitholders in the third quarter of 2020. This is due to the net profits interest generating a net loss of $0.9 million during the second quarterly payment period of 2020 primarily due to the dramatic decline in oil prices in April 2020 which prices have remained suppressed into the third quarter. Lower commodity prices during the quarterly payment period caused operating and development costs to exceed the proceeds from production.
Sales volumes, net profits and selected performance metrics for the quarterly payment period (mainly affected by April 2020 through June 2020 oil prices and March 2020 through May 2020 gas prices) were:
Sales volumes:
Oil (Bbl)(1)
186,554
Natural gas (Mcf)
242,503
Total (BOE)(2)
226,971
Gross proceeds:
Oil sales(1)
$
3,850,730
Natural gas sales
223,401
Total gross proceeds(2)
$
4,074,131
Costs:
Lease operating expenses
$
6,212,319
Production taxes(3)
134,801
Development costs
308,052
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives(4)
–
Reserve for expenditures(5)
(1,625,295
)
Total costs
$
5,029,877
Net losses
$
(955,746
)
90
%
Total cash available for the Trust
$
(860,171
)
Provision for estimated Trust expenses
–
Montana state income taxes withheld
–
Net cash losses(6)
$
(860,171
)
Trust units outstanding
18,400,000
Cash loss per Trust unit(6)
$
(0.046748
)
Selected performance metrics:
Crude oil average realized price (per Bbl)(1)(2)
$
20.64
Natural gas average realized price (per Mcf)(7)
$
0.92
Lease operating expenses (per BOE)
$
27.37
Production tax rate (percent of total gross proceeds)(3)
3.3
%
Oil includes natural gas liquids.
(2)
Total production decreased 39 MBOE (or 15%) and total gross proceeds decreased $6.1 million (or 60%) during the second quarterly payment period of 2020 as compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2020. The decline in production between periods is primarily due to differences in timing associated with revenues received from non-operated properties and certain wells being shut-in for a portion of the second quarterly payment period. The decrease in total gross proceeds was mainly due to the significantly lower realized oil price which decreased 52% primarily as a result of the decline in the NYMEX price between periods.
(3)
Production taxes and production taxes as a percent of total gross proceeds decreased during the second quarterly payment period of 2020 when compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2020 primarily due to certain wells within the Garland Unit being granted a “stripper well” production tax exemption, which reduced the tax rate for production volumes from these wells and resulted in the receipt of tax refunds related to prior periods during the third quarter.
(4)
All costless collar hedge contracts terminated as of December 31, 2014, and no additional hedges are allowed to be placed on Trust assets. Consequently, there are no further cash settlements on commodity hedges for inclusion in the Trust’s computation of net profits (or net losses, as the case may be), and the Trust has increased exposure to oil and natural gas price volatility.
(5)
As provided in the terms of the Trust’s net profits interest (“NPI”), a reserve for expenditures of $1.6 million was established by Whiting Petroleum Corporation (“Whiting”) during the first quarterly payment period of 2020 in response to an expectation that future gross proceeds from the underlying properties may be insufficient to cover the future operating costs of the underlying properties. In the second quarterly payment period of 2020, the $1.6 million reserve was released and applied by Whiting to qualifying expenses incurred during the period. Accordingly, there is no remaining reserve for expenditures to offset future development, maintenance or operating expenses on the underlying properties and related activities.
(6)
When net losses are generated under the net profits interest, the Trust receives no payment from Whiting; however, neither the Trust nor the Trust unitholders are liable for any such losses. All such net losses, plus accrued interest at the prevailing money market rate, will be deducted from gross proceeds in future computation periods for purposes of determining net proceeds (or net losses as the case may be) until the negative net proceeds, including interest, have been recovered in full. The Trust will make no further distributions until that occurs.
(7)
A portion of the natural gas volumes produced by the underlying properties have a “liquids-rich” content; however, such liquids did not result in a premium to the average NYMEX natural gas price in the second quarterly payment period primarily due to a decline in liquids prices during the period.
Due to these uncertainties and as provided in the terms of the NPI, a $1.6 million reserve for future development, maintenance or operating expenses was established and the quarterly payment period’s provision for estimated Trust expenses was increased during the first quarterly payment period of 2020. During the second quarterly payment period, Whiting released this $1.6 million reserve and applied it against qualifying expenses incurred during the period. Additionally, in the current commodity price environment, the Trust’s distributions have increased sensitivity to fluctuations in operating and capital expenditures and commodity price differentials. If the NPI continues to generate net losses or limited net proceeds, the net profits interest may not provide sufficient funds to the Trustee to enable it to pay all of the Trust’s administrative expenses, which expenses may be in excess of the provision for Trust expenses. As of July 31, 2020, the Trust had cash reserves of $0.7 million for the payment of its administrative expenses.
The market price of the Trust units will decline to zero at the termination of the Trust, which will occur around or shortly after the termination or sale of the net profits interest. As described in the Trust’s public filings, since the assets of the Trust are depleting assets, a portion of each cash distribution paid on the Trust units, if any, should be considered by investors as a return of capital, with the remainder being considered as a return on investment.
Lower commodity prices are likely to cause a reduction in the amount of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids that is economic to produce from the underlying properties, which may cause operators of the underlying properties to voluntarily curtail production and in turn extend the length of time required to produce the Trust’s 10.61 MMBOE. Alternatively, higher commodity prices may potentially result in an increase in the amount of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids that is economic to produce from the underlying properties, however, higher prices could result in increases to the cost of materials, services and personnel. Furthermore, cash distributions to unitholders may decline at a faster rate than the rate of production due to industry-specific risks and uncertainties such as (i) oil and gas price declines, (ii) fixed and semi-variable costs not decreasing as fast as production volumes, (iii) expected future development being delayed, reduced or cancelled or (iv) increased operating or capital expenditures for non-operated properties that are outside the control of Whiting or the Trust.
