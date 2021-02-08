|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:01 | 08.02.2021
Whiting USA Trust II Announces Trust Quarterly Results
Whiting USA Trust II (the “Trust”) (OTC: WHZT) announced today that it determined there will be no distribution made to unitholders of record on February 19, 2021. This is due to the net profits interest generating a net loss of $0.2 million during the fourth quarterly payment period, which increases the net profits interest cumulative net cash losses during 2020 from $0.2 million to $0.4 million.
Sales volumes, net profits and selected performance metrics for the quarterly payment period (mainly affected by October 2020 through December 2020 oil prices and September 2020 through November 2020 gas prices) were:
Sales volumes:
Oil (Bbl)(1)
181,340
Natural gas (Mcf)(2)
175,240
Total (BOE)
210,547
Gross proceeds:
Oil sales(1)
$
6,594,226
Natural gas sales
339,063
Total gross proceeds(3)
$
6,933,289
Costs:
Lease operating expenses(4)
$
6,581,034
Production taxes
345,391
Development costs
231,442
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives(5)
–
Total costs
$
7,157,867
Net losses
$
(224,578)
90
%
Total cash available for the Trust
$
(202,120)
Provision for estimated Trust expenses
–
Montana state income taxes withheld
(1,226)
Net cash losses(6)
$
(203,346)
Trust units outstanding
18,400,000
Cash loss per Trust unit(6)
$
(0.011051)
Cumulative net cash losses from prior periods(6)
$
(220,099)
Current period net cash losses
(203,346)
Cumulative net cash losses(6)
$
(423,445)
Selected performance metrics:
Crude oil average realized price (per Bbl)(1)
$
36.36
Natural gas average realized price (per Mcf)(2)
$
1.93
Lease operating expenses (per BOE)(4)
$
31.26
Production tax rate (percent of total gross proceeds)
5.0
%
__________
(1)
Oil includes natural gas liquids.
(2)
Gas volumes declined 17% during the fourth quarterly payment period of 2020 as compared to the third quarterly payment period of 2020 primarily due to differences in the timing of receiving revenues associated with non-operated properties in the Keystone South field.
(3)
Total gross proceeds during the fourth quarterly payment period of 2020 were generally consistent as compared to the third quarterly payment period of 2020. Increases in average NYMEX oil prices of approximately 4% were offset by lower volumes and increased differentials. Similarly, seasonal increases in average NYMEX natural gas prices of approximately 49% were offset by decreases in natural gas volumes and increased differentials.
(4)
Lease operating expenses increased $1.0 million during the fourth quarterly payment period of 2020 as compared to the third quarterly payment period of 2020 due to credits received on non-operated properties during the third quarterly payment period and higher repair and workover costs during the fourth quarterly payment period.
(5)
All costless collar hedge contracts terminated as of December 31, 2014, and no additional hedges are allowed to be placed on Trust assets. Consequently, there are no further cash settlements on commodity hedges for inclusion in the Trust’s computation of net profits (or net losses, as the case may be), and the Trust has increased exposure to oil and natural gas price volatility.
(6)
When net losses are generated under the net profits interest, the Trust receives no payment from Whiting; however, neither the Trust nor the Trust unitholders are liable for any such losses. After the third quarterly payment period of 2020, the Trust had cumulative net cash losses of $0.2 million, which when added to the net cash losses generated during the fourth quarterly payment period of 2020 results in cumulative net cash losses of $0.4 million. All such net losses, plus accrued interest at the prevailing money market rate, will be deducted from gross proceeds in future computation periods for purposes of determining net proceeds (or net losses as the case may be) until the negative net proceeds, including interest, have been recovered by Whiting in full. The Trust will make no further distributions until that occurs.
The Trust’s NPI, which is the only asset of the Trust other than cash reserves held for future Trust expenses, represents the right to receive 90% of the net proceeds from Whiting’s interests in certain existing oil and natural gas properties located primarily in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States until the NPI terminates.
The market price of the Trust units will decline to zero at the termination of the Trust, which will occur after the termination or sale of the net profits interest. As described in the Trust’s public filings, since the assets of the Trust are depleting assets, a portion of each cash distribution paid on the Trust units, if any, should be considered by investors as a return of capital, with the remainder being considered as a return on investment.
