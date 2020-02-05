23:16 | 05.02.2020

Willdan Announces Planned Date of March 5 for Release of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today announced the planned date for the release of its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and the related conference call to discuss the results. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, after market close, Willdan plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Following the release, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Brisbin and Chief Financial Officer Stacy McLaughlin plan to host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific on the same day to discuss Willdan’s financial results. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-204-4368 and providing conference ID 9767312. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com under Investors: Events and the replay will be archived for at least 12 months. The telephonic replay of the conference call may be accessed following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 9767312. The replay will be available through March 19, 2020.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com.

