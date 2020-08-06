|
Willdan Group Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), a provider of professional technical and consulting services, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2020.
Net revenue of $43.2 million, a decrease of 7.7%
Net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $2.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million, or 16.7% of net revenue
Cash provided by operating activities of $12.8 million
Net revenue of $92.8 million, an increase of 5.9%
Net loss of $13.1 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million, or 9.2% of net revenue
Cash provided by operating activities of $29.2 million
For the second quarter of 2020, Willdan reported consolidated contract revenue of $83.5 million and net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share. This compares with consolidated contract revenue of $104.4 million and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, Net Revenue, defined as revenue, net of subcontractor services and other direct costs (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), was $43.2 million, a decrease 7.7% compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019.
“In the second quarter, revenue and net income were down due to the pandemic, but adjusted EBITDA was down only marginally compared with last year, indicating that we did a good job of controlling our costs. We also continued our focus on cash flow, and this was very successful. We have now generated $29.2 million in cash flow from operations in the first half of this year, a company record. Our business environment continued to improve each month in the quarter, and the improvement has continued thus far in the third quarter. We currently estimate that pandemic related slowdowns and work suspensions are reducing our revenue by approximately 20% from pre-pandemic levels, an improvement from the estimated 40% reduction that we saw in April.
“The most significant pandemic related impacts to our business are now occurring in California to our direct install business. Our business in New York has been improving over the last month and all New York utility programs have restarted. Our other programs, which generate approximately 60% of our gross contract revenue, have either been determined to be “essential” by government agencies or have continued to progress without significant impacts. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has taken, and will continue to take, temporary precautionary measures intended to help minimize the risk of Covid-19 to its employees, including requiring the majority of its employees to work remotely, suspending non-essential travel and restricting in-person work-related meetings. The Company expects to continue to implement these measures until it has determined that the Covid-19 pandemic is adequately contained for purposes of its business, and may take further actions as government authorities require or recommend or as it determines to be in the best interests of its employees, customers, and business partners including subcontractors and material suppliers,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Net Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $43.2 million, a decrease of 7.7% from $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to Covid-19 work suspensions in our direct install programs for small businesses in our Energy segment partially offset by an increase in revenue generated from government projects combined with incremental revenue from our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3, Inc. Net Revenue in the Energy segment was $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.2% over the same period last year. Net Revenue in the Engineering and Consulting segment was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 1.8% over the same period last year.
Direct costs of contract revenue were $54.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 26.3%, from $73.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreased contract revenues from our direct install programs for small businesses in our Energy segment, partially offset by an increase in contract revenue generated from government projects in our Energy segment, combined with additional direct costs of contract revenue related to our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3., Inc.
Total general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.4 million, an increase of 17.7% from $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, driven primarily by intangible amortization due to our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3, Inc., and increased stock-based compensation expense.
Interest expense was flat for the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Income tax benefit was flat for the three months ended July 3, 2020 compared to second quarter of 2019. Changes within the tax benefit amount were primarily attributable to fluctuations within various tax deductions and tax credits.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating performance was a result of the above factors. Adjusted Net Income (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $5.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) was $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 5.0% from $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net Revenue for six months ended July 3, 2020 was $92.8 million, an increase of 5.9% from $87.6 million for six months ended June 28, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in contract revenue generated from government projects and incremental contract revenue from our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3, Inc., partially offset by Covid-19 work suspensions in our direct install programs for small businesses in our Energy segment. Net Revenue in the Energy segment was $63.6 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, an increase of 7.2% over the same period last year. Net Revenue in the Engineering and Consulting segment was $29.2 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, an increase of 3.2% over the same period last year.
Direct costs of contract revenue were $129.3 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, a decrease of 7.0%, from $139.1 million for six months ended June 28, 2019. The decrease was primarily as a result of decreased contract revenues from our direct install programs for small businesses in our Energy segment, partially offset by an increase in contract revenue generated from government projects in our Energy segment, combined with additional direct costs of contract revenue related to our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3, Inc.
Total general and administrative expenses for six months ended July 3, 2020 was $72.3 million, an increase of 32.6% from $54.5 million for six months ended June 28, 2019, driven primarily by personnel and facilities expenses related to our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3., Inc. combined with increases in corporate general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in expenses in the Engineering and Consulting segment and cost-savings measures in response to Covid-19.
Interest expense was $2.8 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, compared with $2.3 million for six months ended June 28, 2019. The increase in interest expense was the result of borrowings under our credit facilities related to our acquisitions of Onsite Energy and E3, Inc.
We recorded an income tax benefit of $1.7 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, compared to income tax benefit of $1.0 million for the prior year period. The increase in the income tax benefit is primarily attributable to our loss before income tax, partially offset by a decrease in various tax deductions and tax credits.
Net loss for six months ended July 3, 2020 was $13.1 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for six months ended June 28, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in contract revenue as a result of Covid-19 combined with increases in stock-based compensation and intangible asset amortization from acquisitions. Adjusted Net Income (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for six months ended July 3, 2020 was $0.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $7.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for six months ended June 28, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) was $8.5 million for six months ended July 3, 2020, compared to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 28, 2019.
On May 6, 2020, we amended our credit agreement to provide increased flexibility under our debt covenants. Among other things, the amendment also temporarily changes the interest rate for borrowings under our credit facilities and prohibits share repurchases, certain acquisitions and borrowings under the delayed draw facility, in each case subject to certain exceptions. As of July 3, 2020, we had $118.5 million outstanding on our Credit Facilities. We had no borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility with $50 million available. Combined with availability under our revolving credit facility, we believe the enhanced liquidity provides a cushion against liquidity disruptions. For 2020, interest expense is estimated to be approximately $6.0 million.
“Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, interest accretion, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs and gain on sale of equipment, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by Willdan’s management to measure Willdan’s operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows Willdan’s management to evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to its financing methods, capital structure and non-operating expenses. Willdan uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance for, among other things, budgeting, forecasting and incentive compensation purposes.
Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s costs of capital, stock-based compensation, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. A reconciliation of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this press release.
“Adjusted Net Income,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization and transaction costs, each net of tax, is a non-GAAP financial measure.
“Adjusted Diluted EPS,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization and transaction costs, each net of tax, all divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are supplemental measures used by Willdan’s management to measure its operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they allow Willdan’s management to more closely evaluate and explain the operating results of Willdan’s business by removing certain non-operating expenses. Reconciliations of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Diluted EPS are provided at the end of this press release.
Willdan’s definitions of Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures or from similarly named measures Willdan has reported in prior periods. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as contract revenue, net income and diluted EPS.
The factors noted above and risks included in Willdan’s other SEC filings may be increased or intensified as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including if there is a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus after the initial outbreak subsides. The extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately impacts Willdan’s business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. See the risk factor in Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in Willdan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2020, “The Covid-19 pandemic and health and safety measures intended to reduce its spread have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, results of operations and financial condition.” for more information. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Willdan, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factors disclosed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended April 3, 2020, as such disclosures may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports Willdan files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release unless required by law.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,160
$
5,452
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,079 and $1,147 at July 3, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively
43,001
57,504
Contract assets
62,062
101,418
Other receivables
4,354
4,845
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,884
6,254
Total current assets
131,461
175,473
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
12,791
12,051
Goodwill
130,236
127,647
Right-of-use assets
22,679
22,297
Other intangible assets, net
70,121
76,837
Other assets
13,452
16,296
Deferred income taxes, net
12,628
9,312
Total assets
$
393,368
$
439,913
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
35,070
$
34,000
Accrued liabilities
35,948
67,615
Contingent consideration payable
6,366
5,155
Contract liabilities
7,157
5,563
Notes payable
13,866
13,720
Finance lease obligations
332
375
Lease liability
5,994
5,550
Total current liabilities
104,733
131,978
Contingent consideration payable
3,877
4,891
Notes payable
104,592
116,631
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
256
191
Lease liability, less current portion
17,935
18,411
Other noncurrent liabilities
579
533
Total liabilities
231,972
272,635
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 12,012 and 11,497 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively
120
115
Additional paid-in capital
140,165
132,547
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(762)
(396)
Retained earnings
21,873
35,012
Total stockholders’ equity
161,396
167,278
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
393,368
$
439,913
Contract revenue
$
83,549
$
104,396
$
189,575
$
196,189
Direct costs of contract revenue (inclusive of directly related depreciation and amortization):
Salaries and wages
13,650
15,624
32,565
30,534
Subcontractor services and other direct costs
40,355
57,623
96,775
108,571
Total direct costs of contract revenue
54,005
73,247
129,340
139,105
General and administrative expenses:
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits
15,331
15,437
35,743
30,406
Facilities and facility related
2,642
2,047
5,336
3,819
Stock-based compensation
4,230
2,224
8,825
4,041
Depreciation and amortization
5,466
2,866
9,985
5,520
Other
5,716
5,802
12,456
10,759
Total general and administrative expenses
33,385
28,376
72,345
54,545
Income (Loss) from operations
(3,841)
2,773
(12,110)
2,539
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(1,257)
(1,221)
(2,770)
(2,342)
Other, net
23
18
46
29
Total other expense, net
(1,234)
(1,203)
(2,724)
(2,313)
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(5,075)
1,570
(14,834)
226
Income tax benefit
(90)
(70)
(1,695)
(997)
Net income (loss)
(4,985)
1,640
(13,139)
1,223
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts
83
(219)
(366)
(438)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(4,902)
$
1,421
$
(13,505)
$
785
Earnings (Loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.43)
$
0.15
$
(1.13)
$
0.11
Diluted
$
(0.43)
$
0.14
$
(1.13)
$
0.10
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,682
11,100
11,593
11,037
Diluted
11,682
11,679
11,593
11,670
Net income (loss)
$
(13,139)
$
1,223
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,985
5,712
Deferred income taxes, net
(3,726)
(167)
(Gain) loss on sale/disposal of equipment
(16)
(8)
Provision for doubtful accounts
968
202
Stock-based compensation
8,825
4,041
Accretion and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration
1,630
(627)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
13,535
15,998
Contract assets
35,862
(8,148)
Other receivables
897
(1,719)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,140
877
Other assets
2,496
(615)
Accounts payable
1,070
(6,615)
Accrued liabilities
(31,987)
2,036
Contract liabilities
1,594
65
Right-of-use assets
97
240
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,231
12,495
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of equipment and leasehold improvements
(2,946)
(3,619)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
17
44
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(21,800)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,929)
(25,375)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on contingent consideration
(1,433)
(1,381)
Payments on notes payable
(163)
(929)
Payments on debt issuance costs
—
(577)
Borrowings under term loan facility and line of credit
24,000
100,000
Repayments under term loan facility and line of credit
(35,500)
(70,000)
Principal payments on finance leases
(296)
(300)
Proceeds from stock option exercise
591
523
Proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
1,073
749
Shares used to pay taxes on stock grants
(2,867)
(2,862)
Restricted Stock Award and Units
1
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(14,594)
25,223
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
11,708
12,343
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,452
15,259
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
17,160
$
27,602
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
2,797
$
2,156
Income taxes
262
2,040
Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities:
Equipment acquired under finance leases
318
413
Contract revenue
$
83,549
$
104,396
$
189,575
$
196,189
Subcontractor services and other direct costs
40,355
57,623
96,775
108,571
Net Revenue
$
43,194
$
46,773
$
92,800
$
87,618
Contract revenue
$
66,708
$
85,283
$
154,506
$
159,975
Subcontractor services and other direct costs
37,611
52,873
90,903
100,653
Net Revenue
$
29,097
$
32,410
$
63,604
$
59,322
Contract revenue
$
16,841
$
19,113
$
35,069
$
36,214
Subcontractor services and other direct costs
2,744
4,750
5,872
7,918
Net Revenue
$
14,099
$
14,363
$
29,197
$
28,296
$
(4,985)
$
1,640
$
(13,139)
$
1,223
Interest expense
1,257
1,221
2,770
2,342
Income tax benefit
(90)
(70)
(1,695)
(997)
Stock-based compensation
4,230
2,224
8,825
4,041
Interest accretion (1)
1,296
(737)
1,630
(627)
Depreciation and amortization
5,466
2,973
9,985
5,712
Transaction costs (2)
30
342
148
560
(Gain) Loss on sale of equipment
—
(8)
(16)
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,204
$
7,585
$
8,508
$
12,246
(1) Interest accretion represents the imputed interest and fair value adjustments to estimated contingent consideration.
(2) Transaction costs represents acquisition and acquisition related costs.
$
(4,985)
$
1,640
$
(13,139)
$
1,223
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
4,230
2,224
8,825
4,041
Tax effect of stock-based compensation
(719)
(614)
(1,500)
(1,117)
Adjustment for intangible amortization
4,206
2,140
7,463
4,076
Tax effect of intangible amortization
(715)
(591)
(1,269)
(1,126)
Adjustment for transaction costs
30
342
148
560
Tax effect of transaction costs
(5)
(94)
(25)
(155)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
2,042
$
5,047
$
503
$
7,502
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
11,682
11,679
11,593
11,670
Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.43)
$
0.14
$
(1.13)
$
0.10
Impact of adjustment:
Stock-based compensation per share
0.36
0.19
0.76
0.35
Tax effect of stock-based compensation per share
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.13)
(0.10)
Intangible amortization per share
0.36
0.18
0.64
0.35
Tax effect of intangible amortization per share
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.11)
(0.10)
Transaction costs per share
0.00
0.03
0.01
0.05
Tax effect of transaction costs per share
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.17
$
0.43
$
0.04
$
0.64
